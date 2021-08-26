Thoughts for those who have chosen to not have a COVID vaccine:
• If a lifeguard shouted “shark!” wouldn’t you get out of the water?
• If you came upon a car accident, wouldn’t you put on the brakes?
• If you saw a burning house, would you go in to it?
• If you were drowning and someone threw you a live preserver, wouldn’t you take it?
— Claudia MacDonald, Bend
Now that the Pfizer vaccine has approved by the FDA, I applaud Gov. Kate Brown’s decision to require all state employees to receive the vaccine by October 18.
I hope the leadership by the city of Bend and Deschutes County will follow the governor’s leadership and require proof of vaccination as well.
State, county and city employees should be vaccinated to ensure that public employees’ interaction with the public are safe.
Public service jobs are fairly well paid and the decision between an FDA -approved vaccine and future employment will be a very difficult decision by some, but as a retired public employee of over 30 years I would remind folks that public safety has always been the number -one mission.
— Patty Stell, Bend
We are concerned that the city of Bend plans to utilize recycled rubber tire material as a component in the repaving of roads (The Bulletin, “Bend street work will include recycled tires in pavement,” March 24, 2021). Although the recycling of tires in principle sounds environmentally admirable, unfortunately there are compounds in tire rubber that have been recently demonstrated to be toxic.
This is an unfortunate case of unintended consequences, though the city’s intentions were noble.
Because tire particles are a common component of water pollution, researchers in the Seattle/Tacoma area in Washington have examined the connection between the premature death of spawning salmon in local streams and tire rubber.
The toxic chemical compound found in tire rubber is 6PPD-quinone. It is used by manufacturers as an antioxidant to help limit the degradation of tire rubber and is globally ubiquitous in passenger and commercial tire formulations.
The peer-reviewed study (Science, Jan. 8, 2021) was very thorough: at very low concentrations (below 1 part per billion) 6PPD-quinone was identified in rainwater runoff from roadways and demonstrated to kill live coho salmon.
Other very recent studies have confirmed the toxic effects of tire-wear particles on aquatic life.
We have contacted city of Bend administrators about the disturbing environmental consequences of using rubber tire material as part of a chipseal process for Bend roads and related surfaces.
To date, we have not received a response.
Based on our review of the testing and research to date, as a geochemist and evolutionary biologist we recommend that the city of Bend cease the use of recycled tire rubber and look for alternatives that have a reasonable likelihood of being environmentally safe.
Currently, we do not know the lifetime of this toxic chemical in nature, its effects on humans nor its residence time in the Deschutes aquifer. Prudence in roadway use of tire rubber would be appropriate until further details are known.
We would encourage Bulletin readers to make their views on this known to the city of Bend, particularly via direct input to City Council.
— Steven Goldberg and Seth Isenberg, Bend
(0) comments
