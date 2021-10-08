So many articles of late have covered the opinions of the unvaccinated in relation to the requirement that health care workers and state employees get vaccinated. As one of the millions of Oregonians who have gotten vaccinated, I would like to express my opinion that those who have voluntarily chosen to continue to be agents of illness and death should not be in contact with the public, or, especially our children, no matter their past service as public employees. Their disregard for the health and safety of our community members is disqualifying. If these public servants are truly public servants, they will do what is right for the health and safety of the rest of us and get their vaccinations. If not, we do not owe them employment.
— Heather Stout, Bend
So the Redmond School Board has enough money to hire a lawyer to fight the rules? Well, sorry guys you just lost my support for any additional funding issues until three of you are removed. Over the years I have supported every proposed school measure to increase spending on our kids proposed — but no longer! What a waste of money.
—Jerry Boysen, Redmond
It was very disheartening to see the front-page article on the poll conducted by GS Strategy Group concerning our housing issue. This can hardly be considered “a majority of Bend residents support building taller and denser housing!” The poll was taken by less than 1% of voting age residents in Bend (hardly a number that should warrant the “majority” the pollsters or The Bulletin would have us believe).
Let’s see some realistic representations in our polls so we can get an idea of how our fellow citizens really feel.
—Bruce Spittler, Bend
The editorial titled “Should Bend crack down on drinking and littering to help with the homeless?” helped illustrate how cold and indifferent some residents of our community are.
I would suggest that you all familiarize yourselves with Betteridge’s Law of Headlines, which basically states : Any headline that ends in a question mark can be answered with “no.”
I find it equally disgusting and amusing that a nonprofit made up of mystery donors and copy/paste letters would call itself “Bend Humanity Coalition” while at the same time advocating for increasing the suffering of an already grief stricken population. Shame on Bend Humanity Coalition.
After spending some time working with the local homeless, I can say without a doubt that further criminalizing their existence is not a solution (maybe for Boss Hogg). Many of the local homeless have harrowing stories of trauma, rape and abuse that would make your toenails curl.
We need to exercise compassion, and we need to see Bend Humanity Coalition for what it is. A group of cold, indifferent individuals, hiding behind a guise of compassion, who truly just want to see Bend police round up all the homeless and chase them out of town.
— Justin Spelatz, Bend
Along the Bend Parkway for about 700 yards, the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway railroad tracks run through the heart of our city. For a good part of this distance, the track is elevated above the parkway and in some places less than a railroad car length from the highway itself. Nowhere along this stretch of the only major north-south highway east of the Cascades Mountains in Oregon is there a berm, barrier, trench, fence or wall to protect the highway or the thousands of people traveling on it daily nor the residents living less than 100 yards across the road.
Everyone knows the nature of some of the cargo being hauled by rail through Central Oregon. Hazardous materials that are flammable, toxic, explosive or a combination of all travel through the area on a daily basis, hauled by equipment weighing hundreds of tons at significant speeds.
Perhaps it is time that our councils, commissioners and legislators started to pay attention to what might happen if there were a derailment along this corridor and what the potential loss of life and property could total. If such a disaster happens, the highway could be closed for days or weeks. Is that an expense Bend is prepared to cover?
— Don Senecal, Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.