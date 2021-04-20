Get the vaccine distributed
Oregon’s economy has been trying to pull itself along throughout this pandemic. We need to reopen businesses and restore our economic stability. However, we must do so safely, and that will take reaching herd immunity.
After an entire year, it is apparent that getting vaccines into the arms of nearly every single Oregonian will be the only way we can return to pre-COVID normality and people living without fear.
Government, and private-public coordination to facilitate this vaccination program is crucial. Working alongside our healthcare system, state and local governments need to help speed up vaccination rollout across Oregon. Other states are ahead of us. We can and must pick up the pace.
Lawmakers should look to healthcare distributors -- the vital link between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies, hospitals, long-term care facilities, and medical clinics. Distributors are experts at delivery logistics and have a long history of distributing medical supplies during crises. We are fortunate they are leading vaccine distribution during this pandemic, bringing doses from manufacturers to states across the U.S.
Before we had the promise of a vaccine, distributors worked with state and local governments to deliver critical medical supplies, helping Oregon fight back against the pandemic. Now, with multiple vaccines at our disposal, this coordination could bring an end to the pandemic, allowing us to return to work and a thriving economy.
—Andrew Davis, Bend
Editorial missed the mark
This is in response to your "Almost dead last in not a great place for Oregon to be" editorial about the corporate activity tax.
This editorial has missed the mark, this tax has been a frustration in my mind since its inception in the fact that it's call a "corporate activity tax", in essence it's more of a sales tax. Corporations don't pay this tax the consumer does. The people taking credit for making corporations pay more tax is laughable. Some of our customers have noticed and complained. We tell them to call your legislator. Corporations are not paying more, the consumers are. So, we Oregonians are chipping in, again and don't get me started on the "Privilege Tax", another sales tax. So, we Oregonians are chipping in, again.
— Hector Vijarro, Bend
Don't destroy Worrell Park
Grinding down Worrell Park and spending $2.5 million to do it for the sake of parking places, really? Have a heart whoever is in charge of this delightful little piece of old Bend. Perhaps spend a little of that money to enhance it with even more native plant species. I like the idea from letter writer Donna Owens of adding it to the pollinator trail.
— Alice Elshoff, Bend
Thanks for keeping us safe
My family wanted to give a massive thank you to everyone involved with the Deschutes County COVID Vaccine Clinic in Redmond. St. Charles, the county's Health Department and the Oregon National Guard have done an amazing job with the entire setup. Everything is organized and flows seamlessly. My grandmother really enjoyed the way they take care of the disabled and elderly. For those that need it, they have golf carts that follow you to your parking spot, pick you and any escorts up, and take you to the door where they have waiting wheelchairs available as well. She was so amazed and just had to make sure I made of note of how awesome that was. Paperwork is quick and easy, and getting your Vaccine is a simple process from there. Overall, the experience was beyond anything I would had thought it would be.
On behalf of my grandmother, Betty, and myself thank you so much to the doctors, nurses, soldiers, and volunteers who make the clinic run at peak performance everyday. You all are the reason Deschutes County will come out of this pandemic stronger then we were before.
Stay safe out there everyone! We got this.
— Devin Linker, Redmond
