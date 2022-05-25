I have read My Nickels’ Worth submissions in opposition to the gas station at the corner of Murphy and Brosterhous roads. I live in southeast Bend and I have viewed the architectural renderings of the project. I am definitely in favor of the proposal. The proposed development is for a sleek modern plaza. It is much more than just a gas station and convenience store. The design includes a growler station, convenience market, food court and live/work spaces. The gas pumps are in an island on about a third of the entire property. The buildings are sited along the roadway with landscaping to enhance appeal. I encourage you to visit: tinyurl.com/Bendgasstation
Scroll to the bottom of the application and you can click on 26 submitted plans. I bring your attention to A-08 and A-09 which show the gas pumps at the back of the plaza.
Opponents of the project point out that there are two gas stations within 2 miles of the proposed gas station. There are several new and proposed housing developments off of 15th Street, on Country Club and on Murphy Road. The two existing gas stations referred to are already very busy and at peak times there are lines at all pumps. It is unreasonable to suggest that the two existing gas stations can accommodate driving patterns of up to 1,000 new homes.
— Eileen Katz, Bend
Gas station is wrong
There are plans to build a gas station (with multiple pumps) and two drive-thrus adjacent to the roundabout on Brosterhous and Murphy roads in southeast Bend. This vehicle-intensive development is wrong for many reasons.
First, we have three gas stations within a 1-2 mile radius, ample to meet the needs of all the new southeast Bend neighborhoods. Second, the increased traffic would pose considerable risks to children walking and biking to Jewell Elementary School (opposite the proposed development) and to people walking and biking to Alpenglow Park when it opens this summer.
In addition, it is completely out of character with Bend’s emphasis on a more sustainable carbon-neutral, pedestrian/bike-friendly environment. Plus, the proposed development is wholeheartedly unwelcome to the majority of residents in the surrounding neighborhoods.
The vacant lot is zoned CC (convenience commercial), which precludes vehicle-intensive businesses unless the developer fulfills additional requirements. We are not NIMBY’s. Southeast Bend residents are crying out for development that supports the neighborhoods we live in. We want commercial businesses that are deemed convenience commercial, like a coffee shop, small grocery store, a satellite for our library, a restaurant or food trucks. Businesses that we can walk and bike to; that allow us to gather as neighbors. We want to be able to utilize all the great sidewalks and bike lanes the city has invested in. What we don’t want is another gas station and other vehicle-intensive businesses that do nothing for the neighborhoods the current lot is supposed to serve.
—Sue Smith, Bend
Picking the right candidate
During the May 18 Bend City Council meeting, we learned council will ask candidates questions about their intentions, whether or not they intend to run for elected office past finishing the current term through 2022. This may lead the subcommittee toward the least desirable candidate.
The difficulty to hold office, let alone be a new council person embracing current council’s agenda, plus run/manage a campaign, plus potentially working full time and maintaining care for children/parents or other family, creates a high barrier, especially for basically a volunteer role. This approach discriminates against the very people who state they are not represented: renters, single parents, people who are not as privileged.
Service to community is always a sacrifice of sorts. If we create too high of a barrier, we run the risk of not being well-represented by the community as a whole. The newly chosen candidate should represent those who are not represented currently. They have a duty to moderate their views in order to present a more balanced council because they were not elected by the public — they should be a council member for all-people. Or will this council run amok for the next seven months?
I appreciate where Mayor Pro Tem Anthony Broadman might be coming from — ideally the right candidate could both serve out this term, and be elected into a new four-year term. That serves efficiency. But if we are to be mindful of inclusiveness, and representation of the community, that may be too great of an expectation.
—Lisa Mushel, Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.