With the eyes of the world on the appalling events in Ukraine, we have another compelling reason to reflect on our use of fossil fuels. Not only are we contending with drought and wildfires wrought by fossil fuel-accelerated climate change, we also are seeing in real time another horrific consequence of much of the world’s dependence on oil and gas from tyrannical dictators. Many wrongly believe that this can be solved by simply increasing domestic production of oil and gas, which the world’s scientists warn massively contributes to climate chaos.
This must end. We need to elect leaders at all levels of government who understand the complexity of this issue, will support climate-wise policies and help us move away from fossil fuels.
Tina Kotek, candidate for governor of Oregon, is a proven leader on this issue, as well as a steadfast supporter of our schools, working people and expanded health care.
She has my vote, as does Jamie McLeod Skinner, candidate for Congress, who would also reliably work for wise and beneficial policy at the federal level.
Locally, Emerson Levy running for House District 53 and Jason Kropf for House District 54 also support work at the state level and have earned the endorsement of the highly regarded Oregon League of Conservation Voters — as have Deschutes County Commission candidates Morgan Schmidt and Oliver Tatom.
A clean energy future and an end to dependence on fossil fuels requires coordinated effort. Please vote accordingly on May 17 — for our community, our state and the world.
— Connie Peterson, Bend
I was very distressed to read the front page of The Bulletin about students using racial slurs in Central Oregon schools. I retired after teaching for over 40 years in the Bend-La Pine school district. I know that if you want to change behavior, you concentrate jointly on the issue. The students, the teachers, the administration all bring these issues to light and make it clear that racial slurs and bullying will not be tolerated. It is a joint project. Students can have a major role in changing behavior. Never sluff off an offense like this. I do not believe that expelling a student from school is a positive step. They can be given assignments to be done in the office or library that will increase their knowledge of why their offense is unacceptable. Peer pressure is very effective as well. I have faith that most students want to do the right thing. Let’s change the atmosphere to one of tolerance and love. We all deserve it!!
— Thiel Larson, Bend
David Roth opens his March 11 letter with the suggestion that “Democrats Progressives, and Socialists” are “starting to eat their own.”
Wow. His conclusion comes just two days after The Bulletin reported (March 9) the fiery resignation of Oregon Republican Party Chairman Dallas Heard, who said in his resignation statement, “My physical and spiritual health can no longer survive exposure to the toxicity that can be found in this community. We truly have an equal if not greater evil than the Democrats walking among us. Communist psychological warfare tactics are being used daily within the [Republican] party.”
Eating their own indeed. That’s positively cannibalistic.
— Tim Galvin, Bend
Ukraine is at an unattainable position — invaded by a very large world power and being pounded by rockets, missiles and air bombardment, this small country of courageous people is forced to the negotiation table with a cruel adversary. How can they sit across from a murderous mob and talk about a fair settlement of the dispute while their country is being destroyed from every direction?
“Commit to never join NATO, eliminate your constitution, accept the annexation of Crimea” are just some of the pre-conditions to just maybe stop the war of aggression by Russia.
The NATO countries and the rest of the world for that matter remain cautious about how to help Ukraine. If the prospect of a nuclear world ending conflict was not our reality, Russia and its corrupt and ineffective war yielding hordes would already have been defeated before crossing its borders. The danger of an itchy finger pressing the “button” and initiating WW III is scary beyond our imagination but still is a possibility.
The fact that we have an old and stable hand such as Joe Biden at the White House is a blessing for this country and the rest of the world — as well as the surprising leadership of Ukraine’s young president Zelenskyy, who courageously and maturely encourages his people during the destruction of their cities and country.
May the world survive this disaster, as continuation of this naked aggression serves absolutely no one on the planet.
— Carlos “Charlie” Wysling, Bend
