I am eagerly waiting to see the legislation that state and federal Republicans are working on to support children after they are born. Naturally, this takes some time to figure out. However, given their pro-life passion it’s only natural to expect that they intend to be just as supportive of the children once they leave the womb. What’s that I hear? Crickets.
— Chris Crowder, Bend
Not in the Constitution
It’s time the light of truth be shined on the abortion ruling by the Supreme Court. When an issue is brought before the Supreme Court, and it’s not enumerated in the Constitution, the 9th and 10th amendment kick in and it’s sent to the states for their legislators to decide on. There is absolutely nothing in the Constitution that refers to abortion. The law, as it was passed 50 years ago, was somehow tied to the right of privacy. There’s no way to connect the dots between the right to privacy and abortion.
In effect the court said that it didn’t have the authority to rule on this issue, because it wasn’t enumerated in the Constitution. It’s referred to the individual states to decide their own laws regarding abortion. It’s pure democracy in action. End of story.
— Warren Roberts, Bend
The city’s bad idea
Regarding the editorial on “Diversity goals in contracting:” I think this is a very bad idea. You need to hire people based on their experience, not on their skin color. That is “reverse” discrimination!! And you will be sued over that!
What ever happened to hiring people based on the job they do, not on what they look like?
People from any color can apply for jobs/contracts, and maybe they’ll get the job/contract, if they have the required experience! But if they can’t do the job, like others can, then they shouldn’t be hired. That will end up costing the city a lot more money in the long run!
That is the only fair way to do it, and to save the city money!
The editorial asked, “should the city be strictly focused on awarding contracts based on the ability to perform excellent work at an excellent price?” I say, “Yes”! Any smart person would agree with that! It’s called “fiscal responsibility,” and getting the most for your money. That’s taxpayers money!
The editorial also said, “The next step will likely be to hire a person to work on enhancing the city’s efforts and encourage more businesses to apply for the state’s diversity effort.”
Why? That is crazy! The city spend more money to hire someone to try to get more “businesses to apply for the state’s diversity effort.” What a waste of money — what our city is so good at doing! There’s nothing stopping anyone from applying — they can find that out, many other ways. Not by hiring someone at probably $200,000/year to do that!
This is just another example of how your city and county taxes keep going up and up, by frivolous spending. Don’t fall for this!
—Sam Gally, Bend
No need for home energy score
The proposed ordinance for a home energy score is totally superfluous and useless.
Instead of adding to closing costs, additional paperwork, possible closing delays and requiring an energy score which doesn’t mean anything to anyone, sellers can provide 12 months of utility bills which show the actual cost of operating a home!
There is no need for another layer in closing a home sale!
— Hanne Madsen, Bend
Unnecessary burden for sellers
Bend City Council’s proposed requirement for home sellers to provide energy scores to potential buyers is an unnecessary burden for sellers. Why is the city getting involved in the private sale of homes? If a potential buyer is curious in finding the energy efficiency of a home, they can simply ask the owners for their past gas, water and electric bills? If the sellers are unwilling to provide that information, the buyer can choose not to move forward with a purchase. Also, a buyer can have a home inspection which can provide information on heating, cooling and insulation and more. We don’t need our local officials to create another bureaucracy to meddle in the private home sale process. I’m sure they have more pressing issues to address.
— Chuck Shattuck, Bend
