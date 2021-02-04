Bentz should follow Kinzinger
As a newbie, Cliff Bentz would be well served, just as a freshman in high school does, by looking up to and learning from one’s upperclassmen and upperclasswomen. Making stupid and avoidable mistakes early on tends to haunt you.
To learn the ropes, its not very likely that Bentz will seek guidance and wisdom from any House Democrats, like his colleagues from Oregon, so my suggestion is for Bentz to ask fellow Republican, Representative Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois to be his mentor.
Representative Kinzinger, a veteran legislator, recently underscored his commitment to his Constitutional oath and bravely voted to impeach former President Trump, breaking from the feckless Republican crowd that included Mr Bentz. Courage over cowardice.
I offer this advice as a former and proud Oregon Republican voter in the mold of and admiration for many of Oregon’s notable Republican leaders like Hatfield, McCall, Atiyeh and Paulus. Even today as a registered Democrat, I believe in a just, honorable and honest Republican party. Those of us in Oregon’s Second District, regardless of party, would be better served by someone of the character of Representative Kinzinger.
Mr. Bentz, in the high school vernacular, it's time to man up.
— Brian Bell, Bend
Who does Bentz represent?
The Oregon Republican Party recently passed a resolution condemning the 10 Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump. The resolution compared them to the traitor Benedict Arnold, asserting that the Republicans voting for impeachment "repeated history by conspiring to surrender our nation to Leftist forces seeking to establish a dictatorship void of all cherished freedoms and liberties," and stating that "there is growing evidence that the violence at the Capitol was a 'false flag' operation designed to discredit President Trump, his supporters, and all conservative Republicans; this provided the sham motivation to impeach President Trump in order to advance the Democrat goal of seizing total power."
The Oregon GOP resolution is utter nonsense, but it begs a critical question. Since newly-elected Rep. Cliff Bentz did not vote for impeachment and I believe has yet to repudiate the Big Lie that the election was stolen from Trump, and since he belongs to the Oregon Republican Party, does he intend to represent the GOP, or the citizens of the Second Congressional District?
— Eileen Harrington, Bend
Commit to truth
I was moved by the compelling article in Friday’s Bulletin in which ten Oregon House Republicans rejected the Oregon Republican Party’s leadership’s claim that the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol were a “false flag” of Democrats. As a progressive-leaning centrist, I am moved to strongly commend the 10 House Republicans who had the guts to stand up to the Oregon Republican Party leaders, and spoke truth against the party’s gross distortion of facts. Healing of the huge political divide in our country must begin with both parties commitment to truth.
—Tom Hartrich, Bend
More than impeachment
As I write this, more than 430,000 Americans have died as the result of the COVID virus. Many of these deaths are directly attributable to the previous administration’s constant stubborn denialism, breathtaking ineptness and callous disregard for human life.
I wonder if it’s time to stop thinking about the impeachment process and start thinking about charging the head of the previous administration with manslaughter and criminal negligence?
— Jeffrey Richardson, Bend
County got vaccination right
I had my first COVID vaccination this past Friday at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. It was extremely well organized, quick and felt very safe. From the front gate, through the registration line, receiving the shot and waiting for 15 minutes before leaving it was a total of 25 minutes. There was an air of excitement and good feelings through the entire process.
The number of doses for Deschutes County has been pulled back for the coming week because they are ahead of other counties in Oregon. It seems to me that the Oregon Health Authority is penalizing a group that has been excelling in this process instead of holding them up as a positive example. Wouldn't it make more sense for representatives from other areas in Oregon that are not getting the vaccine out as quickly to visit and learn from the model in Central Oregon?
Let's spread the great work that these people are doing at the Deschutes County Fair Grounds, give them kudos for being successful and share that knowledge with the rest of Oregon. Let's get everyone vaccinated as soon as possible!
— Gerry Sharp, Bend
Liberals are mad that a Republican represents most of Oregon so they write attack letters against Rep Bentz, They will never vote for him and he needs to ignore them.
The math. Oregon population 2020=4.27 million. Oregon Congressional District population=824,000.
Meanwhile, more math on the trumpian news front. 81 million votes Biden still beats 74 million trump. It's a beautiful thing.
