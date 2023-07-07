Pilot Butte fire

Hundreds of fireworks complaints were lodged with law enforcement officials in Bend before and on the Fourth of July holiday. The sanctioned local fireworks show started three fires on Pilot Butte.

 Bend Fire & Rescue photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor.

Compliance with the City Council’s ban on fireworks (other than the sanctioned show) within Bend city limits appears to be voluntary, because there is no mechanism for enforcement. Bend Police Department doesn’t have the resources to respond to complaints about illegal fireworks on such a busy holiday. I live in northeast Bend, and I know my neighborhood wasn’t the only one with plenty of fireworks on July 3 and 4. What plans does the City Council have to address the issue? They cared enough to create the law/regulation; now it’s time to find a way to enforce it, or take it off the books. You’ve got a year to prepare. I suggest you start soon.

—Bonnie Snyder, Bend

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.