I read with dismay the guest column by Deschutes County Republican Party Chair Scott Stuart. Like many other Central Oregonians, I believe in the seven core principles of conservatism: individual freedom, limited government, the rule of law, peace through strength, fiscal responsibility, free markets, and human dignity. In fact, I venture that most Democrats would agree with these basic values. That’s because I believe the vast majority of Americans are nowhere near as polarized as far right/left ideologues on both sides suggest.
Which is why Mr. Stuart’s column does not reflect me as a conservative Oregonian. His column is dripping with condescension and extreme religiosity. That’s not us. Central Oregon is bursting with traditional values conservatives, yearning to return to peace, prosperity, compassion, hard work for fair wages, exceptionalism, and tolerance. Conservatives are not rabid sociopaths, just as progressives are not stupid and corrupt sheep. We are all just people trying to find the right path forward as a community. Columns like Stuart’s do the opposite.
If we lowered the temperature, people would feel safe to proclaim socially and at work that they support basic conservative values such as those described above, allowing Democrats and Independents to see us as the decent, proud, hard-working, peaceful, principled, disciplined people we are. We are not “racists” or “haters.” Deschutes County Republican Party: Please find a different party leader than Scott Stuart — we want a fresh, young, traditional Reagan-era conservative voice, to galvanize this region free of name-calling and vitriol.
— Jim Donnelly, Bend
There’s been a lot of discussion about guns and gun violence, and I’m not sure what any of the answers might be, but I figure that arithmetic can shine a little light on it. The U.S. has 4.25% of the world’s population and owns 42% of the world’s guns. That certainly doesn’t help the situation. Availability might play into it.
— Steve Welsh, Bend
This letter is meant to provide a starting point for the much-needed long-range planning (and needed long before the horrible recent crash death) of electric motorized bikes known euphemistically as e-bikes.
The starting point is this: These vehicles are motorized. Period. They must be managed as such. Registrations, license, etc.
Then we’ll make progress.
Until then, kids — and many older adults who have not ridden a bike in decades — will run roughshod across sidewalks, grass and against traffic. I’m an over 70 bike rider who worked in the cycling industry for over 30 years and who regularly walks in Bend. I’ve had to dodge, while on the sidewalk, some reckless kids with 2 or 3 on the vehicle and speeding adults on these motorized bikes.
— Richard Alleger, Bend
I was born in Bend in 1991 and have lived here the majority of my 32 years. I live south of town in the home my parents built the year I was born. We love the open land by the river and all the wildlife that flourishes because of it.
Please protect this natural space that makes living in Bend so special. I worry for all the animals that will be displaced if this site becomes another development. We all deserve places to roam freely and be out in nature — it is a large part of why people are flocking to Bend, but soon, they will no longer exist and Bend will be forever changed. Please help preserve the beautiful Bend we all love and enjoy for future generations! Thank you.
— Chelsea Ziegelmeyer, Bend
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Crook County School Board could not fill a vacant position after newly elected member Cheyenne Edgerly and three applicants for the spot were granted a restraining order to temporarily halt the action Monday night.
(1) comment
About e-bikes I agree that regulation and enforcement are required. Many times I've been walking along the Deschutes in Old Mill, with both slow-moving seniors and parents with toddlers around, only to have some 10 year-old on an e-bike zip by, inches from my shoulder, weaving their way through the walkers. When (not if) one of these bikes collides with a toddler or a senior serious damage will result.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.