I read with dismay the guest column by Deschutes County Republican Party Chair Scott Stuart. Like many other Central Oregonians, I believe in the seven core principles of conservatism: individual freedom, limited government, the rule of law, peace through strength, fiscal responsibility, free markets, and human dignity. In fact, I venture that most Democrats would agree with these basic values. That’s because I believe the vast majority of Americans are nowhere near as polarized as far right/left ideologues on both sides suggest.

Which is why Mr. Stuart’s column does not reflect me as a conservative Oregonian. His column is dripping with condescension and extreme religiosity. That’s not us. Central Oregon is bursting with traditional values conservatives, yearning to return to peace, prosperity, compassion, hard work for fair wages, exceptionalism, and tolerance. Conservatives are not rabid sociopaths, just as progressives are not stupid and corrupt sheep. We are all just people trying to find the right path forward as a community. Columns like Stuart’s do the opposite.

cskowlund

About e-bikes I agree that regulation and enforcement are required. Many times I've been walking along the Deschutes in Old Mill, with both slow-moving seniors and parents with toddlers around, only to have some 10 year-old on an e-bike zip by, inches from my shoulder, weaving their way through the walkers. When (not if) one of these bikes collides with a toddler or a senior serious damage will result.

