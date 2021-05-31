Feel empathy
There was a time, and maybe still is, when we stopped for a moment and thought about the cruelty and madness of so much racial injustice in this country, as Linda Melton so poignantly stated in her May 26 letter.
If we are indeed our "Mother's keeper" in the best sense, how do we continue to disregard the humanity of all of us?
Stop again and feel the pain inflicted on others, just for a moment.
— Norma Post, Bend
County needs nonpartisan commissioners
Deschutes is one of six counties in Oregon who run a fully partisan race for their county commissioners. There are an additional four that have partisan commissioners but who have a nonpartisan judge as chair. That means that 26 of the 36 Oregon counties have nonpartisan commissioners. Even our closest neighbors, Jefferson and Klamath, became nonpartisan in recent years. There are several reasons why having nonpartisan county commissioner races makes sense:
Almost all issues at the county level are nonpartisan –partisan politics are counterproductive. Parties can still nominate and back their candidates.
As of May 1, nonaffiliated voters and other minor parties make up 39% of the voters in Deschutes County. With our closed primary system, these voters are not able to vote for partisan positions in the primary election.
The cost, in both time and money, of running, once instead of twice (the Primary and then the General Elections), would be nearly half what it is in our current system.
Most of our local officials are already elected in nonpartisan races: sheriff, judges, school boards, parks and rec officials, fire districts, etc. We know how to do this.
In order to avoid taxpayer expense, the initiative will be on the November 2021 ballot ONLY IF we get our signatures and there are other measures/initiatives on that same ballot. If not, we will wait for May 2022. Please help us by signing a petition when you see a nice person with a clipboard.
Mimi Alkire, Sunriver
Bentz's reasoning seems wrong
Cliff Bentz, in his recent newsletter, wrote that he voted against H. R. 1333, because it “weakens our national security by preventing the President from suspending immigration from unstable regions of the world…”
I wonder what bill Bentz read because H. R. 1333 states the President may temporarily restrict the entry of any alien if the State Department makes a determination that the restriction would address specific and credible facts that may threaten our security or public safety. Obviously, the bill does not prevent the President from suspending immigration.
The bill also states that any restriction must address a compelling government interest; it must use the least restrictive means to achieve that interest; and it prohibits religious discrimination unless there is a statutory basis for such discrimination.
Since there is nothing in the bill that would weaken the President’s ability to suspend immigration, then why did Cliff Bentz write what he did? Either Bentz did not read the bill or he is intentionally misleading his constituents, and if he is misleading his constituents then one must ask, why is he doing so?
In his newsletter, Bentz also provided reasons for not voting for other bills, such as allowing the marijuana industry to use the banking system, but given his stated reasons for not voting for H.R. 1333 and what that bill actually states, one must now question the truthfulness of our congressman, and that is not something we should need to do.
— Steve Wallaert, Bend
Protect us from guns
Flags are at half mast again this week after yet another terrifying mass shooting. The tragedy is in another state, is one of so many, and so often we feel powerless to stop the awful loss. Every day, more than 100 Americans are killed with guns and more than 230 are shot and wounded. What can you and I do after all? There is something simple each of us can do. We can remember lives lost to gun violence and take even one simple action to raise awareness about this public health crisis.
The 7th National Gun Violence Awareness Day will fall on June 4 and this kicks off Wear Orange Weekend on June 5-6. Stand up and wear something orange to raise awareness, speak out to even one other person or thank Bend Representative Jason Kropf for supporting the gun safety legislation passed this session.
We in Central Oregon face the particular challenge of suicide by guns. Suicide by gun is gun violence. The rate of gun suicide in our counties is among the highest in the state. and Oregon has the second-highest rate of suicide among all 50 states in our country, most of which are by firearm. When we raise awareness, we can work together to find ways to save these lives, the lives of our families, our neighbors and our friends. Together we can build a future free from gun violence and the place to start is with each of us taking a simple step.
— Jean Carlton, Tumalo
