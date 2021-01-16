I suggest that Larry Nelson (“My Nickel’s Worth” Jan. 14) refer to PolitiFact.com or other fact-based political websites to correct his impression that The Bulletin “… censor(s) all things negative to the Democratic Party.” In checking facts, The Bulletin and the majority of its readers have discovered that the items referred to by Mr. Nelson — i.e. “Eric Swalwell’s interaction with a Chinese spy” and “Joe Biden’s alleged involvement with his son’s collusion with the Chinese Communist Party” — are no longer newsworthy topics as 1) Swalwell has clarified his years-ago contact with a Chinese fundraiser who went by the name “Fang Fang,” and 2) thorough investigations have uncovered no evidence that Joe Biden orchestrated/benefited from his son’s business activities in China. Hunter Biden’s activities were found to not influence Obama administration policies toward China.
Given these facts, there is no reason for The Bulletin or any other media outlet to mention, at this time, Eric Swalwell’s alleged Chinese connection or Joe Biden’s alleged involvement (directly or indirectly) with the Chinese Communist Party. I urge Mr. Nelson and all media consumers to do ample fact checking before making unfounded accusations. At this time in the history of our country, we must all be hyper-alert to the power of our words and the possibility that our words may plant toxic seeds in the minds of some.
—Patricia Cooke, Bend
I write to ask every resident of Central Oregon, all of Oregon, for that matter, to tell their congressional representatives to support direct relief payments as proposed by President-elect Biden. However, we should stipulate that the payments be targeted to those who are unemployed and facing evictions.
Many of us in Bend and Central Oregon are not in need of such help. We are comfortable in retirement or are working. Money should be directed to those persons and families who are suffering from lack of income. It may be a bit more work to sort the recipients, but the result will be better for the people and our economy.
I don’t fear that people will not go back to work because of a “handout.” When the virus is conquered folks will gladly return to work to be with their colleagues and community members.
— Joette Storm, Bend
Trump said at a rally in 2020 that if he lost the election, “I may have to leave the country.” Now, maybe we can hope that he will leave the country because he is the first president to be impeached twice . And he lost the popular vote twice. If the Senate would have finished the impeachment of Trump the first time, it would have saved our country from the experience of Jan. 6. Now, the Senate gets a second chance to finish his second impeachment and rid our country of Trump once and for all, stop him from running again in 2024, take away all the perks of being an ex-president because he never was a real president. If Pence would have invoked the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office, the House wouldn’t have had to go through with the impeachment . Even with Trump followers chanting “Hang Pence,” Pence couldn’t do it. Unbelievable!
Trump will go down in history for inciting the violence, along with his son, Giuliani and others at the rally. They all need to be charged with insurrection that caused deaths at the Capitol and threaten Congress. Trump came out and lied about causing the riot but he encouraged them to march to the Capitol much like a mafia boss, and his cult followers did it. He just can’t stop telling lies because he’s been lying to us for the last four years, and he’s going out telling us one of his biggest. He claimed the rioters were not his followers, but they had MAGA hats and Trump flags. We need to get him out of the office today before he attempts to pardon himself and his family. Don’t they realize by accepting pardons, they are admitting guilt? The whole family has gotten richer since he’s been in office, much off the American taxpayer.
I can’t wait for Jan. 20 when America will be “Great Again” with a real president with years of public service experience and replace the reality TV, self-centered, unqualified man we have had in office for four years that has dragged America through the gutter. Trump has never been my president!
— Sue Ooten, Madras
I think it is important that as a news source, it is important to spread reliable and productive news. Far too often, I see big-name news sites publish misleading and sometimes wrong information about the COVID-19 crisis. I believe that people should be getting the most accurate and latest news from trained professionals such as doctors, physicians, caregivers, etc. rather than politicians. Having more stories and interviews with these trained professionals gives us more accurate and science-based understanding of the COVID virus rather than having someone in a suit tell us what he/she/they/them thinks about the topic. So as a member of the community, I would suggest that your business starts to focus on stories told by those in the medical field who have a better understanding of the pandemic. That way more useful information is given to the people and we can grow as an educated community. I hope this letter provides useful insight to how one of the common folk here wants to receive their information.
— Dalton Payfer-Lockling, Bend
After reading The Bulletin My Nickel’s Worth the last few days, it seems that a bunch of Johnny Come Lately Democrats to Central Oregon have had a get-together and decided that everyone needs to comply with their mindset. They forget that Cliff Benz was elected as a Republican not a lockstep Democrat like the rest of Oregon’s delegation; the man is capable of thinking for himself and voting with his conscience as he sees fit.
It seems to have snapped the elastic in their skivvies that he didn’t fall in line with the Democrat vindictive line of thought that prevails nowadays. One must have pity on them, I guess, as they are forgetful or just being hypocrites as the Democrats have protested the election results the last three Republican-won elections.
Hang in there, Cliff, and do your own thinking. You will have your hands full with the Democrats in control of the White House and the House of Representatives and a tied Senate with a most liberal VP as tie breaker.
— Don Fraley, Bend
