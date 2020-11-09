Excellent veterans coverage
Thank you, Bulletin, for your Veterans Day supplement on Sunday. I was still sitting at the breakfast table at 11:40 in the morning reading the paper. The personal stories of longtime Central Oregon residents were heartwarming to read. In the 16 years we have lived here we have seen a lot of change, but compared to those stories, it is a mere drop in the bucket.
In addition, the story on boomers was delightful. My husband and I are not boomers, but our eldest daughter is. She just sneaked in under the wire. The trip down memory lane on Pages D7-8 brought back so many happy memories as well as momentous decisions in our country’s history. When the world and our country seem to be whirling out of control, it was good to relax and just enjoy.
— Carolyn Hammond, Bend
Take climate action
The Bulletin on its Nov. 4 editorial page suggested the upcoming 2021 Oregon Legislature’s Climate Agenda might be dictated by a report that is being prepared by the state’s Global Warming Commission. The Global Warming Commission was created by the Legislature in 2007 when the Legislature enacted the emissions reduction goals required to reduce the impacts of future climate change. The commission’s mission is to monitor the state’s progress on reducing these emissions and to identify recommendations necessary to meet these goals. Their final report will identify that these goals are not being met and will probably have over 30 recommendations for legislative action. Many of these recommendations will require significant changes to the way we live our lives if we are to stop the global temperature growth which is reshaping our rivers, forests, and food supplies.
Climate change is a major issue for most Oregon citizens. These recommendations deserve the full attention of the Legislature as well as all Oregon citizens without the need for past political shenanigans. The Bulletin editorial lightheartedly details that one recommendation is “the staff of the Global Warming Commission be increased from its present funding of one-third of a person to a full person.” This would seem to be a reasonable request and not laughable. This is serious business and deserves a serious approach, not only from the Legislature but also the media and all Oregon citizens.
— John Dunzer, Bend
The game isn’t over
The national media has perpetrated an egregious act upon the American people. They have called a winner in a presidential election before the game is over. They reported that the Biden/Harris team has scored the winning touchdown and added those points to the scoreboard. They have carried them off the field of play as winners and their fans have charged the field dancing in ecstasy.
But, wait a minute! What are all of the yellow penalty flags on the field? The game is not over! Each penalty needs to be review and accessed. The national media need to retract their preemptive opinion, assist the fans back in the stands and return the Biden/Harris team onto the field of play. By resisting, they will confirm the notion of being operatives for the Democratic Party.
— Roger Mattison, Redmond
Thank you, election workers
Crook, Jefferson and Deschutes county election clerks, staff, board members and election observers from both Democrat and Republican parties deserve our thanks for a job well done under challenging circumstances. COVID-19 and the large turnout had the elections offices being creative to ensure both safety and ballot security for all voters. Our democracy works because of each person that took the time to vote and all the dedicated election staff and volunteers that ensure a fair election. Thank You!
— Ann Blank, Prineville
Protect the beavers
For too long Oregon’s lack of beaver management has ignored sound science. Current hunting and trapping guidelines frame beavers as a nuisance species, which ignores overwhelming evidence of their key role in creating and maintaining aquatic ecosystems. Beavers are a keystone species, a species that other wildlife depend on. Humans also need beavers to improve our water quality, provide healthy streams for endangered salmon, mitigate pollution from wildfires and stem the effects of climate change.
In September, conservation groups sent a petition to increase the size of protected public lands throughout Oregon for beavers. This petition, which would amend current hunting and trapping rules, leaves half of the Beaver State open to trapping and hunting, while allowing beavers to thrive on federally-managed public lands where the benefits of their presence would be maximized.
This petition, if adopted, would require the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission to honor its own mission statement regarding indigenous species, and begin monitoring beaver populations so that we can make informed management decisions.
By permanently closing commercial and recreational beaver trapping/hunting on federally-managed public lands and the waters that flow through them, we allow these creatures to provide essential ecosystem services for the 4.2 million residents throughout the Beaver State, in addition to creating and maintaining homes for aquatic life.
— Sristi Kamal, Portland
