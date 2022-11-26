The decision by some county sheriffs to refuse to enforce Measure 114 has received criticism by vocal members of the tiny majority of 114 supporters.
I will agree that it is not the way a system should work. There is a system to make laws and another to enforce. Enforcers should act on laws that are created legally, as long as they are enforceable.
So given that, I propose we start with enforcing immigration and drug laws. No more sanctuary cities and states for people here illegally. Then enforce drug laws. Get serious about the marijuana cartels that have taken over Northern California and are encroaching into Southern Oregon before their stronghold becomes even stronger.
Measure 114 is poorly written and leaves more questions than answers. It is certain to be challenged in court. Putting effort into enforcing it now when it’s future is uncertain while there are other more objective laws being ignored seems like a poor priority.
All laws should be enforced. But to be critical of selective enforcement only to suite a political agenda is hypocritical.
— Chris Tolke, Bend
In response to Stephen Vinson’s recent letter, I believe those county sheriffs refusing to enforce Measure 114 are rightfully doing so.
This narrowly passed law is blatantly unconstitutional as an assault on our 2nd Amendment rights and will eventually be struck down. It also is an unfunded mandate with no real thought put into the cost and staffing required for implementation. Measure 114 functions as a Jim Crow style law against legal gun owners.
I would remind Mr. Vinson there is no such thing as gun violence. I can leave a loaded revolver on my coffee table with the hammer cocked, and it will stay that way. 50.8% of Oregon adults are legal gun owners who haven’t killed anyone. Measure 114 is a solution looking for a problem.
The way to fix this is straightforward. Fully fund and staff law enforcement.
Remove liberal DAs who refuse to prosecute violent criminals. Impose life without parole for those who use guns in the comission of any crime and the death penalty for those who kill. The problem is criminal people, not guns.
— Greg Franklin, Prineville
The stated position of a number of sheriffs declaring they won’t enforce Measure 114 is dangerous. Does their oath of office state that they will uphold only laws they agree with?
Let’s take a sheriff who decides that seat belts are useless and speeding is OK. After all, they encroach on our “freedoms.”
I think their oath of office should include a phrase “I will enforce the law whether I like it or not, or I will be summarily dismissed.”
— Alan Pachtman, Bend
Regarding the discussion on renaming the Oregon /Oregon State football game, let me suggest “The Fur and Feathers Feud.”
— Peter Melz, Bend
In response to the Nov. 24 article, “Mental health, housing and addiction services that would all improve homelessness crisis, Oregon residents say,” identifying mental health, housing, and substance abuse services as needs, will make a difference in the homeless population. Oregon’s surveys were correct in identifying these three areas. According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, 45% of homeless individuals suffer from some type of mental illness. Recognizing mental illness as one of the top priorities is very accurate. Substance abuse was identified by The National Coalition for the Homeless as one of the major contributors to homelessness. This can be alcohol dependency or other harmful chemical dependencies. They go on to find that 38% of homeless people have alcohol dependency as 26% have other types of drug addictions. The way that these two service areas are to be provided and what funding sources will be used will continue to be an ongoing challenge. Being able to provide these types of services is essential for decreasing the high numbers of homelessness. Once these areas are addressed in this homeless population, there is a greater chance of getting these individuals off the streets and working toward stable living situations. Affordable housing will always be the greatest need for the homeless population, and needs to be addressed by the government to provide the way for this basic need. Oregon’s movement for making services readily available for the homeless population is very commendable.
— Madison Packer, Saint Peter, Minnesota
