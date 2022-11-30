Sorry, Oregon sheriffs and police chiefs, your single votes do not override the will of the people.
When you took your oath of office, you promised to uphold the laws, not just those you happen to like. I’m curious to know, just what do you think your job entails? I’m thinking about the recent shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and the slaughter of the many children, while the police cowered in the hallway listening to the children begging for their lives. Can you promise that your forces would be braver than those officers were when faced with the knowledge of what those types of guns, that you apparently approve of, can do? Would you, yourself, brave the murderer’s bullets and save the children? Just asking.
Taking magazines of more than 10 bullets off the market might at least save the eleventh person, in that type of shoot out.
The Second Amendment begins “A well regulated militia”. Every Tom, Dick and Crazy packing guns is not a well regulated militia.
Do your job. Your vote doesn’t count more than mine.
—Diane Hopson, Redmond
Problems with home energy score
At next week’s meeting, the Bend City Council will hold its first reading and vote on whether to adopt an ordinance requiring a home energy score at the time of listing or risk a fine of up to $750. But it seems council is skipping an important piece of the public process — a council work session. Work sessions have been standard when making decisions on proposed policies. The work session allows councilors to hear from both city staff and the public on the issue at hand, discuss the proposal, and deliberate. It’s in these work sessions that councilors make recommendations for key changes to the language or consider other options based on public input. However, in this case councilors appear ready to vote on an ordinance requiring a home energy score without any further discussion. It’s true that the city solicited input from the community at open houses and through an online form this summer. But if you attended those events, you heard a significant amount of concern from community members. The city also received many emails and submissions from residents sharing why home energy scores should be a choice. A KTVZ online poll currently shows that 91% of respondents are opposed to requiring a home energy score. It seems there’s more to discuss. Ask the City Council why a mandatory home energy score doesn’t warrant a work session and ample opportunity for citizen input in a public format. Councilors would also be able to publicly explain why they should decide if residents want to pay for a service instead of letting residents decide for themselves. If you’re concerned about this requirement, let council know at the Dec. 7th meeting at 7 p.m. or email councilall@bendoregon.gov.
— Brent Landels is a real estate broker in Bend.
Why do combat veterans need a course on weapon safety?
As a combat veteran I have had sufficient training in how to fire a weapon. A copy of my 214 should be sufficient. I resent the requirement that those of us that have completed basic military service should be required to take a course on weapon safety. Those of us that have served in actual combat and that survived, know more than most what the results of a gunshot are and the consequences of firearms use.
It is an example of the nativity of the persons that passed the legislation that those of us that have hunted and possess a hunting license need to pass a shooting course. All young people are required to pass a hunter safety course to obtain a hunting license.
An individual that possesses a concealed carry permit should be exempt from the training requirements.
I am offended, that as a veteran, I will be required to purchase a license to obtain a firearm. My service to my country should be sufficient to ensure my Second Amendment rights.
— Sam Henzel, Klamath Falls
