Sorry, Oregon sheriffs and police chiefs, your single votes do not override the will of the people.

When you took your oath of office, you promised to uphold the laws, not just those you happen to like. I’m curious to know, just what do you think your job entails? I’m thinking about the recent shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and the slaughter of the many children, while the police cowered in the hallway listening to the children begging for their lives. Can you promise that your forces would be braver than those officers were when faced with the knowledge of what those types of guns, that you apparently approve of, can do? Would you, yourself, brave the murderer’s bullets and save the children? Just asking.

