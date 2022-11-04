Typewriter

The Independent Party of Oregon and its officers thought The Bulletin’s recent non-endorsement in the race for Oregon’s House District 53 demanded a response.

While we appreciate The Bulletin’s local journalism and thoughtful independent editorial perspective over the years, we were stunned to see you continue to ignore warning signs about Republican candidate Michael Sipe. Both in coverage to date and now in your editorial stance on the race, you’ve excused or failed to recognize Mr. Sipe’s pattern of political extremism, including his denialism over the 2020 election results and encouragement of a “holy war” in the days leading up to the January 6 assaults in Washington, D.C. His professional ties to a Trump-associated business are similarly concerning.

