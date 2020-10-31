I have serious concerns about the passage of the Transportation Bond 9-135. The proposed bond projects certainly have merit, and the Bend roads and engineering department claims they wish to improve the traffic flow. However, in the 21 years that I’ve lived here, I’ve seen the department only complicate traffic flow. The rare exception is the blinking yellow left turn light, and that may be an ODOT contribution.
Examples of poor practices can be seen in several locations, but one of the most recent exists with the newly constructed and absurd right turn off of Butler Market onto Wells Acres. Other detractors include unnecessary curves in past construction; examples include the section of Reed Market around the Bill Healy Bridge and the Mt. Washington section along the Northwest Crossing neighborhood. An additionally puzzling issue is the awkward striping on many roadways.
Perhaps the section of Mt. Washington and Butler Market around the intersection of Third Street provides the best example of several concerns regarding Bend roads and their expenditures. When I moved here, the bridge at the bottom of Mt. Washington was straight, and then, the new one was built with an awkward skew. Further along, at the Third Street intersection, the through lane from Mt. Washington heads directly into the oncoming left turn lane off of Butler Market. In this case, only a slight change in the striping could provide a more reasonable pattern. And then there is the left turn lane off of Butler Market onto the Parkway; in that case, there is barely room for two cars, when there is plenty of room to extend the turn lane. On the Mt. Washington side, there is an example of an unnecessarily wide sweep in striping, as you head up the hill.
My point with the bond is : Improvements are certainly warranted, but I believe we need a change in the departmental mind set or we’ll be throwing good money toward poor use.
— Lloyd Corliss, Bend
Oregon elects a new secretary of state this week, and the stakes are high for our next chief elections officer. With President Trump attacking how Oregon votes, Oregon needs proven voting rights champion Shemia Fagan. Shemia will always protect our proud Oregon tradition of voting by mail and voting from home.
Republican candidate Kim Thatcher inspires no such confidence. She’s called Oregon’s vote-by-mail system “plagued,” which sounds a lot like President Trump attacking mail-in ballots. Not surprising, as she was one of his delegates for the 2016 RNC. But given her comments, Ms. Thatcher must not appreciate how much rural Oregonians rely on mail. Just as receiving medication in the mail spares a long drive to the pharmacy, being able to hand your ballot to a letter carrier saves a long trip to the ballot drop box in town.
Managing elections is a job for someone with excellent personal integrity, but Ms. Thatcher’s record makes clear that she’s unfit. When her company was investigated for defrauding the state, it willfully destroyed evidence. Ms. Thatcher avoided criminal charges, but her company was assessed a $63,000 fine. Do you want to trust her with your ballot? Me neither.
— Gina Evans, Powell Butte
The Democratic Party has been taken over by drug addicts. Their drug of choice is power. In 2016, the supply became limited. The past four year have been an all-consuming effort to rectify the situation.
These people have infected the present political climate with chaos, confusion and division in an effort to regain power. What they do not realize; it is at the expense of the livelihood and well being of the people they have pledged to serve.
Addicts are very logical. The problem is they start with the conclusion that they have to have the drug. It is difficult to confront an addict … you are talking to the drug not the person. This allows them to justify rage, lying, bulling, controlling and projecting blame on others.
In addition, the media has become enablers in the process. In their desire to have access to the people with power, they are willing to wink an eye at the present reality. They need the courage to seek and report the unbiased truth. Truth will help set free the addict and the people they serve.
— Roger Mattison, Redmond
Deschutes County is a mecca of the outdoor community. Whether you were born here or moved here, there is a good chance that Central Oregon’s outdoor lifestyle is the reason you live in Deschutes County.
Two major challenges result from increase in population — affordable housing and demand on natural resources. Phil Chang has the experience and practical know-how to tackle these issues.
His housing plan includes multiple family housing and cluster developments in key areas. Phil brings his strategic experience in forest, water and renewable energy to preserve and protect the forests and water in Deschutes County.
I had the pleasure of meeting with Phi earlier this month. Phil understands how to grow and protect the best of Central Oregon. He has my vote — I hope you give him yours.
— Joe Craig, Bend
May I suggest to your reader who couldn’t understand her Christian friends voting for Trump that they may be voting for the platform rather than the man. They may see the Republican platform as more clearly reflecting their Christian belief in the sanctity of human life, our first right.
— Betty Posner, Bend
Please add my name to those supporting Phil Chang for county commissioner. During his time on the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, Phil worked with environmentalists, the timber industry, firefighters and community leaders to develop a plan to restore 250,000 acres of the Deschutes National Forest. He advocates for the construction of more duplexes and triplexes to reduce the cost per unit to help provide more affordable housing. He supports the development of mixed-use communities that put homes, workplaces, shopping and schools closer together and help create vibrant, more equitable neighborhoods. His plans will help Bend grow in a way that avoids urban sprawl and protects open space. Growth is inevitable in Bend. Let’s vote for people that will help manage it in a way that will retain the unique qualities of our city and the beauty of our surroundings. That’s why I will be voting for Phil Chang.
— Pete Perry, Bend
Many newspapers are taking the easy way out of presidential endorsements in the current political environment of conspiracy theories and “alternative facts” flowing through a social media sewer.
The rationale of a growing number of papers is to focus on local candidates and issues. Let readers judge for themselves with the bonanza of other media sources guiding their decisions in national races.
Unfortunately, some larger newspapers in key political markets have ducked their responsibility to take editorial positions in the presidential race, among them the McClatchy chain and the Dallas Morning News.
Against that trend it’s refreshing to see The Bulletin endorse not only local candidates, but also take a stand in making an endorsement for president. Even if The Bulletin had endorsed another candidate in the presidential election, it would have lived up to its responsibility.
That decision brought to mind a promise made by editor Gerry O’Brien last October, only weeks after EO Media had acquired The Bulletin to pull it out of bankruptcy. At a Bend City Club Forum back then, O’Brien was asked, “Will the editorial board endorse political candidates and issues?”
“Absooooolutely,” O’Brien stretched out his response for emphasis.
At no time in my voting years — beginning with my first ballot while I was on active Army duty in 1968 — have I felt a more critical need for individuals and the media they consume to take a stand in the presidential election. The choice has never been more clear.
Respect goes to The Bulletin for keeping a promise.
—Lee Hicks, Bend
My name is Ken Stenkamp, and I am endorsing Scott Schaier for Deschutes County sheriff. I worked for the Bend Police Department for over 32 years retiring as a captain in 2015.
I first met Scott in 2013 while leading the team that was responsible for the hiring process for new officers for the Bend Police Department, I believed then and now that Scott possesses the maturity, integrity and humility necessary to be a leader in public safety. Scott has a vision for the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office that will allow for the growth and flexibility needed to deliver the level of professional services Deschutes County deserves. Part of this vision includes creating a more collaborative environment, internally and with community partners to ensure the delivery of high-quality services to the community.
If our community wants to see the Sheriff’s Office grow and adapt to the challenges facing public safety organizations, the change needs to start at the top. Scott is the best person to lead the men and women of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office as they embrace these changes.
Please join me in supporting Scott Schaier for Deschutes County sheriff.
— Ken Stenkamp, Bend
I have known Sheriff Shane Nelson since his early days as a Deputy Sheriff in Deschutes County.
Shane is a person in law enforcement who I have respected throughout his career. Since becoming sheriff, he has been working to change the culture of police work in Deschutes County, bringing his department to be guardians of our community. An example of this effort is his collaboration with behavioral health services to identify those with mental health issues and divert them out of the court system and into treatment. He worked with the county to open a warming shelter for the homeless. He is seeking more diversity in the patrol division of the department, and values and promotes teamwork among his deputies.
I’ve had experience with a fair number of sheriffs during my career. Sheriff Nelson has steadily taken care of business in dealing with issues within the department while building strong teamwork. He meets regularly with a Citizens Advisory Panel, which assists his strategic planning. His Community Action Target Team is pro-active in providing police services to the community. Of the sheriffs I have known and/or worked with over the years, Sheriff Shane Nelson stands out for his forward looking leadership. He deserves our support and our vote!
— Mike Dugan is the former Deschutes County district attorney.
Better uses for $10 billion
According to the Center for Responsive Politics, it is estimated that more than $10 billion dollars will be spent on this year’s election.
In case you were dozing off, let me repeat the figure: $10 BILLION!
Maybe it would mean more to you if you saw it written on a check: $10,000,000,000! Ten billion!
Those are billions that might have gone:
For improving schools and providing needed child care.
For improving health care.
For reducing hunger.
For addressing climate change.
For funding highways, bridges and dying infrastructure.
For the arts.
For cleaner air and water.
For local, regional and national parks.
For ... well, you can fill in the rest.
Instead, for all practical purposes, the money will largely be lost, just “blowing in the wind,” as the song says. Much will be spent on media advertising that is annoying, boring and easy to ignore.
And when I say the billions are lost, I do not speak as an idealistic knucklehead.
Before retiring, I ran a successful Portland advertising agency, and ended up refusing to take on political clients because we didn’t want to put good money down a rat hole.
My conclusion: Somehow, we must find a way to achieve campaign finance reform, and put a lid on the big money donors. It is a difficult and perhaps impossible task, but our country desperately needs it to happen.
— Wes Perrin, Bend
As a former Deschutes County deputy district attorney, I am familiar with the pressures on our sheriff. In addition to the supervision of over 240 full-time employees and a $50 million budget, today’s world presents new challenges that demand a leader with a fresh outlook, one who can quickly and thoughtfully adapt to a dynamic environment. Officer Schaier is that leader.
While serving as a prosecutor, I had the opportunity to see Scott work for the citizens of this county; never against. From our first grand jury case, I saw him take the initiative to lead investigations, show extraordinary empathy and honestly communicate what was happening in our community.
I see every call to law enforcement as a problem that needs to be solved. Scott consistently demonstrated an exceptional ability to find new strategies and equitable solutions to those problems. That approach to law enforcement required constant personal evolution and compassion for the people he served. We need those qualities in our sheriff; we need them today.
Our society has demanded change in law enforcement. As President Truman said, “Progress occurs when courageous, skillful leaders seize the opportunity to change things for the better.” Scott will embrace the opportunity to inspire an incredible team at the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and improve law enforcement for everyone in our community. Scott Schaier is the right choice for sheriff.
— Eric Marvin, Bend
Central Oregon is a special place to call home. I love its sun-shining mountain air, clean water, bluebird snow days, and abundant outdoor activities. When I learned about human-caused climate change in 2015, and subsequently throughout my environmental science degree, I was devastated to find that climate change impacts would change the landscapes I loved dearly.
We need candidates who understand climate change, and who care enough about Central Oregon to figure out what we can do about it. That candidate is Eileen Kiely.
Her opponent, Tim Knopp, was recently named to the League of Conservation Voters Dirty Dozen: he is one of the worst candidates for the environment in the country. In addition to going to extreme measures in 2019 to kill climate action and more clean energy jobs, he has also voted against every other climate priority, including Oregon’s Clean Fuels Program/Standard, Ditching Dirty Diesel, and the Coal Transition and Clean Electricity Plan, which passed with bipartisan support.
I’m disappointed in Tim Knopp’s record, but Eileen Kiely gives me hope for Central Oregon’s future. She’s genuine and a hard worker. I believe she will listen to and represent every Central Oregonian.
With past experience successfully managing billion dollar budgets at a Northwest trucking company, and helping them go green in a way that improved their — and their customer’s — bottom line, she’s got the smarts, ingenuity, and forethought that we need.
Eileen Kiely is someone we can be proud to elect to represent all of us here in Central Oregon.
— Tia Hatton, Bend
