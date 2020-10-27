Kropf for state representative
I’ve lived in Bend for 40 years and worked as a registered nurse at St. Charles for 33 years. I urge you to vote for Jason Kropf for state
representative this fall.
Jason knows that healthy communities start with high quality public education for our kids, affordable housing for families and seniors, economic opportunities for everyone, and of course, affordable physical and mental health care. He’ll champion these causes in Salem while also being a fierce advocate for nurses in Bend and across the state. Jason will fight to ensure nurses have personal protective equipment and safe working conditions so that we can provide our patients with high quality care while keeping everyone safe during this pandemic.
I’ve seen a number of false and unfair attack ads from Jason’s opponent. Know that in this election, nurses are supporting Jason. Nurses trust Jason to fight on behalf of families and front-line workers in the State house and to make things better for Bendites. We urge you to vote for Jason for state representative by Nov 3.
—Bruce Humphreys, Bend
Don’t vote for BidenWow! I can’t get over the impressive 41 -word endorsement of Joe Biden in last Sunday’s Bulletin. If I were undecided, which I’m not, that little blurb certainly wouldn’t convince me to give him my vote. The lead -in stated that the editorial staff has no new facts or new analysis. That’s no surprise because the candidate has no new facts (policy issues), thus there isn’t anything to analyze. He can’t or won’t say what he would do about such things as: packing the Supreme Court, the Electoral College, taxes, coronavirus, immigration, health care, foreign policy, energy, mail -in ballots — to name a few. What facts he has come out with he seems to go back and change his mind depending on the audience he is talking to. Fracking is a good example. He is against it when he talks to people outside the oil patch, but is all for it when he is in an oil -producing area. Or maybe he just forgets what stand he took in the past. He certainly has to walk a fine line to satisfy his far -left base. It’s obvious to me that the paper really doesn’t know why they like Biden, but rather it seems they just dislike Trump because of his personality.
The endorsement didn’t even mention the person he is running with. I suppose because she hasn’t got any more to offer than Joe does.
— Richard Bryant, Redmond
Scott Schaier for sheriff
I left an organization I love, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, on excellent terms after nine years of service in August 2018. I didn’t leave the amazing deputies and staff that I still consider family, I left a “command” staff that was dysfunctional, misogynistic and egotistical. In earlier years, I was one of Sheriff Shane Nelson’s biggest supporters. Unfortunately, I watched power morph him into an arrogant, unethical and ineffective leader, and I could no longer tolerate the toxic environment that he created within the command office where I worked. I am fortunate now to be able to speak openly without fear of retaliation, while so many others are still unable to openly voice their concerns.
While there are many facts that support my opinion, we should focus on the future. I’m voting for Scott Schaier, not solely because of my experience with Nelson, but because I believe Schaier is the best choice for our community at this critical time. Whether you like it or not, policing as we know it is changing, with more changes ahead. I shudder to think of what will happen to this community that I’ve lived in for 34 years of my life if Nelson’s good ol’ boy mentality is allowed to continue.
The county sheriff is the only law enforcement position that YOU control. Your vote has a significant, direct impact on our community. Schaier is the right man for the job.
— Julie Lovrien, Redmond
Kebler for Bend City Council
In addition to using spooky music and black -and -white imagery in his new Facebook ad to mock his opponent for wearing a protective mask, Bend City Council candidate Justin Livingston attacks Melanie Kebler for supporting the transportation bond.
But, Mr. Livingston appears to have changed his mind because, as recently as his candidate interview in the Sept. 22 Bulletin (and to his credit), he expressed his backing for the transportation project.
Furthermore, at the Aug. 19 Bend City Council meeting he stated, “Do we need the (transportation) project and will it make an improvement? The answer is a resounding yes; there’s no doubt about that. The project was well vetted.”
However, with all that said, what can possibly explain his sudden flip-flop on the issue, as shown in his Facebook ad and in the Voters’ Pamphlet, where he writes, “I voted against the $190 million transportation bond”?
In fact, Mr. Livingston did not vote against the bond; he merely voted against placing it on the Nov. 3 ballot.
So, is he trying to have it both ways?
I will vote for Melanie Kebler, a clear and unambiguous thinker who offers bold, straightforward leadership for Bend.
And, please, support the transportation bond, as Mr. Livingston occasionally does.
—Foster Fell, Bend
Candidates to back for
Redmond City Council
If you are looking to promote a Redmond City Council that embraces the opportunities that rapid growthbring, please consider the following candidates:
Clifford Evelyn combines a life of public service with a commitment to reach out and include all segments of our community. He has been a strong advocate of creating a city task force on diversity, equity and inclusion and is the only candidate who would lead the city to take an active approach to addressing homelessness.
Attractions like the new park across from City Hall and the redo of the historic hotel have helped bring residents and visitors to our reimagined downtown. As a former leader of the Downtown Urban Renewal Advisory Committee, Don Crouch brings the skills and experience of fostering strong public - private partnerships to aide Redmond’s rapid growth.
Camden King provides a bridge between the new and the old. King’s openness to fresh ideas embraces the opportunity change brings. His twelve years of experience on council bring solid judgment about the parts of our past worth continuing. We need Camden’s balanced point of view.
Please join us in voting for Clifford, Crouch and Camden — Redmond’s opportunity for a progressive future.
—Richard Lance and Leanne K. Latterell, Redmond
Problems with Deschutes library bond
Who likes libraries? I know I do and am a former librarian and long time volunteer of Friends of Bend Libraries. However, I cannot support the library bond on the Nov. 3 ballot.
To start with, a library that is 20 years old is not old as libraries go. There are libraries in cities across the U.S. that are over a hundred years old and in Europe that are even much older. Remodeling for technology is OK, but a much smaller bond would cover that.
The library needs space? Certainly not for books. A walk through the library reveals many empty shelves. We are told by library staff that patrons don’t like to reach for books on the top shelf or stoop to the bottom shelf. Many libraries address this problem by buying library stools for under $100.
Meeting rooms and a place for performing arts? If Deschutes County needs a community center for performing arts with meeting rooms attached, let’s build it right and not tack these on to a library.
As for building a central library north of town, we should improve the neighborhood libraries we have and place a permanent one on the east side, one of the most -used libraries in our area.
Finally, this is such a poor ask for our citizens at this time. I applaud the planners for wishing to improve library services in Deschutes County, but this is not the right plan and a poor allocation of limited resources.
—Mary Hartrich, Bend
