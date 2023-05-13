Typewriter

Editor's Note

I have known Ray Miao for over 25 years. We met when he was organizing the homeowners in Woodside Ranch to make our neighborhood safer from wildfire. We are now a nationally recognized FireWise Community thanks to Ray. This is just one example of his dedication to making Bend a better place to live.

My grandchildren have fun reading and learning through programs such as summer reading. Ray was a strong advocate for making the children’s library even better. Every library now has an Early Learning Center, preparing kids for reading, school and learning and showing parents how to help.

(3) comments

gregb2781
gregb2781

Jean,

. Can you believe liberals did that. Wow… In Texas, Democrats walked out for 93 days in 2021 in a failed effort to stop a Republican-backed voting bill that added stricter rules to the state's elections

DuckBuckeye
DuckBuckeye

https://www.npr.org/2021/05/31/1001811919/texas-democrats-walk-out-stop-republicans-sweeping-voting-restrictions

Huh, when you read about what terds your party heroes were to deny voting rights, looks like the Dems were doing the right thing for all Texans.

What's that make you greggie

gregb2781
gregb2781

Jean Carlton, Bend Sen Knopp is working for us. When you have alone sided leftwing legislature and a leader who refuses to work in a bipartisan manner you do what you need to protect the state from Portland liberals.

