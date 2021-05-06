As the mom of three children in Bend-La Pine School s and a local pediatrician, I am writing to urge support for Carrie McPherson Douglass and Marcus LeGrand for the Bend-La Pine School Board election. They deserve your vote and will remain strong advocates for our children’s education, health and well-being.
Carrie Douglass has been one of the most prominent community voices for safely resuming in-person instruction at the district schools. This is in line with the guidance of the American Academy of Pediatrics. She lobbied at the state level throughout the pandemic, including advocating for adjusting the metrics to allow kids to come back sooner to the classroom. (Please see letter published on Dec. 2, 2020, in Central Oregon Daily News for details). As soon as the governor allowed schools to reopen, under Carrie’s leadership, we were one of the first large districts to reopen. Carrie is also great at listening to parents of differing viewpoints and has been very accessible throughout this stressful time.
Marcus LeGrand is an experienced educator and counselor and has worked in education for over 11 years in many capacities, ranging from academics to advising to college administration.
He has served in the Navy and is the father of 2 children. In 2018 and 2020, LeGrand received the Diversity Achievement Award from Central Oregon Community College for his longstanding commitment to community service. He will be an excellent addition to the Bend-La Pine School Board.
— Dr. Susan Méndez, Bend
I have known and had the pleasure of working with Martha Lawler since we served together on the Deschutes Public Library Budget Committee. We also served together on the library board. Martha has been an active advocate for not only the patrons in Zone 3, but for all of Deschutes County. Her experience in helping the library move forward through recession and major changes to support the needs of the community during the transformation to the digital age has been top -notch. Martha studies the materials in order to keep abreast of new trends and needs. Our county has experienced a population increase at a rapid rate, and the library board has worked hard together to make the best decisions for the patrons. The pandemic presented a new set of challenges that involved difficult decisions.
The library staff has shown flexibility and quick reactions. The library board members have done an excellent job looking to the future, guiding and supporting staff decisions.
Martha has worked as a volunteer in the La Pine Library branch since 2004, before she served on the budget committee, and has led the library board as president. I urge you to vote for Martha Lawler so she can continue the great work she has been involved with while serving as Deschutes Public Library district director of Zone 3.
— Susan B. Torassa, Redmond
On May 4, your front page had an article regarding an officer with the Bend Police Department who had a tag visible that displayed the words “molon labe.” The history behind that term as you alluded in your article goes back centuries. The meaning was used in many instances between opposing forces who were telling their adversaries to come and take it — meaning to come and try to take their weapons. This term is very common and used frequently among those who support the Second Amendment. It is not a right-wing nor an extremist saying.
If someone got their feelings hurt (as so many “woke” folks seem to be these days), perhaps they should be thankful that those who are there to protect us are willing to ensure they give no quarter to those who would harm us. It is shameful and demoralizing to our men and women in blue to be so demeaned by the current trend to attack the police in such a way.
Instead of looking for all the reasons to attack police, perhaps you (whomever you are) should go on a ride -along and see for yourself just what is put on the line for you each and every day.
I know I speak for the majority of our citizens when I say thank you for the selfless service police perform every day.
— Owen Herzberg, Sisters
