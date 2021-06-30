The ban on this year’s personal use of fireworks is because of fire danger. You, dear reader, might be confident that you are one who will safely and responsibly use fireworks. Unfortunately, not all who have possession of fireworks do use them safely and responsibly. The heat and dry conditions that are present this year pose a real danger of fires. Fireworks can and do increase the risk. If you cause a fire, you are endangering others’ right to property and life. Of course, I support your freedom to celebrate with fireworks if you celebrate where no one else will be adversely affected.
I have always enjoyed celebrating July 4 with the tradition of neighborhood fireworks, even while needing to try to comfort a distressed pet. Recently, I have read and heard the concerns of those adversely affected by the booming/hissing/exploding noise and have come to the realization that we are not celebrating freedom and liberty when we celebrate in such a way that causes harm to others, even if the harm being afflicted is annoyance, stress, and anxiety.
Raise the flag high! Wear your red, white and blues. Enjoy friends, family, hot dogs and apple pie. Celebrate liberty. Celebrate without infringing on the liberty of others to be free of danger and stress, and you will be celebrating as a True American Patriot.
— Shannon Benhoff-Adams, Bend
Interesting that the editorial about Oregon liquor and gas sales was published just a day after I was wondering about the same two items. What are we? The one of only two states in the country where someone has to pump gas for us and where we need to go to a separate store to buy bourbon — and expensive bourbon at that.
Surely, we can pump our own gas. The rest of the nation, even the world, has managed to figure out the intricacies of popping the gas cap and inserting the hose. Plus, we don’t have to give someone we don’t know our credit card!
As someone who recently moved here, I was a little incredulous that I had to go to a state-controlled liquor store to buy hard liquor. I haven’t seen one of those since I lived in Saskatchewan, Canada! Time to move on. And, while on the subject, my house bourbon is twice as much here as it was in the grocery store where I lived in San Diego. Now, when we visit old friends, we return with a back seat full of cheap booze.
— Joe Boldt, Prineville
There is simply no reason to have our state selling liquor only at state-sanctioned stores. They are not owned and run by the state as was inferred by the editorial on June 29, although there are some states doing that. With the second-highest excise tax for hard liquor in the nation, there is no reason not to allow grocery stores to sell hard liquor. I also reject the notion that changing the policy would run existing state-sanctioned liquor stores out of business. Poppycock, consumers will go where the price is best, and I thoroughly believe in competition, so pricing among all participating stores would be key to success since as we all know Americans will drive 15 miles to save a dollar. The proposition that making liquor more accessible will raise alcoholism rates is specious, as addiction drives all dependency and limiting locations of sale makes no difference to the alcoholic. So, my wife and I simply drive down to Dorris, Calif ornia, once a year to get our year’s supply of liquor, and the savings is huge. Sad to see the revenue leave our state, but our budget is our budget, and we don’t like being gouged.
Then, there is pumping one’s own gas. Unless one has a physical impediment, pumping one’s own gas is easy and quicker than waiting for an attendant. I am sure there will still be some full-service stations here and there IF there is a market for one. But for Pete’s sake Oregon, its time to let Oregonians finally put on their big girl and big boy pants to become adults and pump their own gas in my opinion — to not do so is just silly.
— Erich Ryll, Bend
