Don’t put growth and tax dollars first
I read with full approval Phyllis Sloan’s letter of April 6th. I would argue that it is past time for our elected city and county officials to put welfare, safety and enjoyable living ahead of collecting more and more tax dollars that they will have to spend. As Ms. Sloan states in her letter, Bend is at capacity at the present time.
I have to assume our elected council and planning commission believe in the climate change theory being shoved down our throats, assuming they do, they also must know that less and less water will be available to us in the future. Our wonderful city is disappearing before our eyes. Our infrastructure cannot handle the population we have now. Just try going west on Reed Market Road in the morning and east in the afternoon.
They will soon start construction of a multistory complex at the top of the Reed Market hill above the river. Not only will it be a eyesore, it will add a significant number of automobiles to our hometown not to mention Reed Market Road. What the hell are our leaders thinking? I can tell you: $.
— Charlie Thomson, Bend
Save the trees
Thanks to Roger Worthington for showing legitimate concern and raising awareness in his recent guest column in The Bulletin titled “Save the Pine Drop ponderosas”, about the West Bend Project where the Deschutes National Forest has sold and is logging and contract selling several mature ponderosa pines for reasons they call “fire risk reduction” around the Phil’s Trail area.
Interesting though while driving or biking around town, especially on the south side at many of the construction sites you can see dozens of large mature ponderosa pine logs 25’ or longer and at least 21” in diameter that were once healthy trees cut down months ago and are just lying there wasting away in the mud. Same age and size trees as on Phil’s Trail, but no one is claiming or apparently selling these fallen trees. Curious how sometimes large trees are either cut down for profit or just because they are in the way.
Does Bend really uphold and deserve the given title of “Tree City USA”?
— James Duvall, Bend
Speak up for children
Reading the recent Bulletin article about the children in Metolius living in an allegedly abusive and dangerous house with their father made me angry and sad. This is not an isolated incident. The effort to preserve family units has been pursued over the children’s need to be in safe and healthy living conditions. Some parents are just not capable of caring for themselves let alone children. Children are sometimes afraid to speak up about their situations. Extended family members may call for help but are not taken seriously enough. I urge any professionals in the community working with children to speak up for the children that need help. It really does take a whole village to raise a child.
— Margaret Wyman, Bend
Pass the carbon dividend
The Bulletin recently had an article about how climate change could impact property values and real estate.
The article raised concerns about how homebuyers may be impacted by extreme weather events — in terms of property value, risk of damage to their homes, as well as the costs of repairing or renovating in order to “climate-proof” their homes.
While it is important for homebuyers to protect themselves in terms of where they choose to live, and through appropriate insurance coverage — we cannot lose sight of the larger issue... climate change. For how long can we try to dodge the impacts of extreme weather events by cleaning up the mess, repairing damage, and relocating? We must confront climate change head-on by reducing our dependency on fossil fuels to slow the warming of the planet.
One solid proposal to combat client change is the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 2307), a bill in Congress now that would reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and encourage innovation in the clean energy sector. A price on carbon pollution at the federal level such as this is supported by economists, scientists, mayors, businesses, and 3 out of 4 Americans.
Taking steps to keep ourselves safe when the next disaster event hits is our responsibility, as is driving down carbon pollution and bringing climate change under control. An important key step we can all take is to urge our elected officials to pass smart climate policies.
— Daniel Duffy, Bend
