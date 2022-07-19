The city of Bend is considering a home energy score program. To be clear, what’s being proposed is a mandate, not a choice, and failure to obtain an energy score for your home at the time of listing could result in initial fines of up to $750. How did we get here? In 2019, the city of Bend passed its Community Climate Action Plan (CCAP) — a wide-ranging set of strategies focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Some of the programs outlined in the plan were goals for the city — for example, “Provide 100% renewable electricity supply to the community.” For the community actions, the plan stated it would, “encourage and incentivize businesses and residents, through voluntary efforts, to reduce GHG emissions and fossil fuel use.” One of the strategies was a home energy score program, a tool that is used to evaluate certain features of a home (windows, insulation, etc.) in order to provide a numerical score designed to rate its energy efficiency. A helpful tool and an option that is currently available in our community. In the plan that was approved by council, getting a home energy score was not a requirement. That plan received broad public support. But now the City’s Environment and Climate Committee is recommending a mandatory home energy score program. The city is now accepting public comment on the draft ordinance at tinyurl.com/BendHES. Ask the City Council to honor the intent of the Climate Action Plan and its voluntary actions for the community.
— Susanna Abrahamson, Bend
Bad location for library
The library board’s proposed site for a central library is not central at all. The site is on the southeast edge of Bend, north of the Humane Society and Knott Landfill. The proposed site was recently incorporated into Bend’s urban growth boundary. Like the disgraceful waste of public funds for the ‘bridge to nowhere’ connecting Ketchikan, Alaska, to Gravina Island, the proposed site will be the central library to nowhere.
The proposed site is too big. At over 9 acres, it is 9 times the acreage of the courthouse complex. What are the other site options? Transparency would be appreciated.
The board’s architect wants to build a 100,000 square foot structure, incorporating a performing arts center. Owning and operating a performing arts center is not the library’s job. Consider using COCC, OSU Cascades, the Tower Theater, and local high school auditoriums for library sponsored events. Delete the auditorium, and the facility will still be larger than the downtown branch library and it could be sited on a smaller parcel.
The downtown branch is 38,000 square feet. It is well used, but never crowded. A structure almost 3 times larger is overkill. A smaller, and ‘right sized’ central library, could house and manage the electronic services the district provides to patrons as well as house the district’s human relations and administrative offices.
The board should tell the architects to scale back their grandiose plans. Plan a library that excels at bringing books to the people. If the board continues to do that, the people will continue to support the district.
— Ken Brinich, Bend
Soil and water board needs members
The Deschutes Soil and Water Conservation District (DSWCD) needs people to serve on the board that meets once a month (second Thursday of month, 9 a.m. to noon). Positions open include an at-large position, and ones restricted to zones east-northeast of Bend and the far north part of Deschutes County. Except for the at-large position, a candidate must own or manage 10 acres in Deschutes County within the designated zone (see DSWCD website).
The DSWCD provides local leadership, education, motivation, and assistance to the citizens of Deschutes County for responsible, efficient stewardship of our soil and water resources. The long-range plan for the district is to work in these program areas: water quality and quantity, invasive weeds, fish and wildlife habitat, reduction of wildfire risk, sustainable agriculture, soil stewardship, and renewable energy. The soil & water conservation district provides incentives to private landowners that further program goals. It has no regulatory authority.
If interested, please review the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) SWCD elections website, which also includes contact information. You may also call the DSWCD manager (see DSWCD website).
I am only representing myself in this letter.
—Robin Vora is a board member of the Deschutes Soil and Water Conservation District.
