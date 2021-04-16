Don’t flatten Worrell
I read with horror the plan to flatten Worrell Park. This is one of the last pockets of natural landscape in downtown Bend. With its rocky terrain, it is a wonderful place for families and children with imaginations to enjoy our native landscape. It is a vestige of what Bend was once like before any of us arrived.
All of this to justify expanding a parking lot by 68 spaces. Please save this enchanting small space.
— Susan Raleigh, Sunriver
Protect pollinators
The Bulletin had a great story in the April 10 edition about protecting pollinators and the Pollinator Pathway program. This was the front page. In striking contrast with the front page story was the Real Estate section cover page story “Wake Up Your Lawn for Spring” which reported “at the end of daylight savings time brings the arrival of spring.” I think spring and the start of daylight savings go together (OK a typo) but lawns and mowing and fertilizing and using herbicides are all potential death to pollinators. So maybe forget about waking up your lawn and try reducing its size and plant some native plants.
Good for Basey Klopp, a local resident, who has received a grant and, along with others, is encouraging people to plant native plants and is working with many in the community to plant pollinator gardens and create a Pollinator Pathway that will eventually grow to other communities.
How about instead of flattening the Bill Worrell Wayside at the County headquarters into a parking lot, the county retain it like it is and add it to the Pollinator Pathway?
— Donna Owens, Bend
Parking infractions
David Welton’s guest column from April 9 advocating for removing minimum parking requirements contained a number of erroneous assumptions. I want to take issue with two of them.
Mr. Welton claims that the 5% of people who don’t own cars would benefit from not being forced to pay for a spot to keep something they don’t own. We all are forced in some way to pay for things we don’t use. People without children pay into the school system. People with cars pay for bike lanes they don’t use through road taxes.
Mr. Welton also claims that the cost of a parking spot could make or break some budgets. For single family homes, surface parking is only 1% of building costs. Price is determined by the market, not cost of spaces.
95% of Bend households own 1.9 cars. We need to keep minimum parking requirements for new developments so as to minimize congestion for the vast majority and to keep streets safe and accessible for snow removal and cyclists.
— Diana Franklin, Bend
Lost control over border
It is difficult to have confidence in an administration that has either lost control of our border or is satisfied with thousands pouring over the border. In March, over 172,000 were apprehended crossing our border illegally. This does not include the thousands who escape apprehension, or overstay their visas. The Biden approach has been to spend millions of dollars of taxpayer money to accommodate the migrants rather than stop them from coming here.
Many of the migrants are looking for a better life, but also included are gang members, terrorists and numerous criminals. Most would not qualify for asylum, but many are being released in the U.S. without a requirement for a court date; in other words, open borders.
According to U.S.A. Today, 18,890 unaccompanied children were apprehended in March, up from 9,297 in February, with many held in overcrowded conditions as bad or worse than when President Trump was accused of keeping kids in “cages.” According to Fox News, the numbers are projected to be 30,000 by June. Most speak only Spanish and will be added to crowded classrooms in the U.S.
The border problems accelerated when President Joe Biden overturned the previous administration’s policies, including the banning of deportations and requirement that migrants remain in Mexico until their case for asylum could be heard.
Promising amnesty and free health care during the campaign acts as a magnet.
Until the administration closes the border, expect the numbers and chaos to escalate.
— Charles Boyd, Bend
