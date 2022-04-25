Don’t deny free speech
Twitter has announced that “ads that promote climate change denial” and those that contradict the “scientific consensus” on climate change. I hope that does not preclude the free comments and discussion on climate change by individuals. Free speech is important and is protected by the First Amendment. I do not know of any reasonable “climate change denier” that would say that climate change has not, and is not, occurring and that some of it is man caused. There is disagreement about exactly how much, and more importantly, what can or should be done about it. There is no “scientific consensus” on these questions, and thoughtful discussion and debate about them should be encouraged, not banned, in public forums like Twitter.
— William Benson, Black Butte Ranch
Vote for Kurt Schrader
Democratic voters in the newly drawn 5th Congressional District have a choice right now. At a time when the Democratic majority is on a razor thin edge, they can throw caution to the winds, and vote for the perennial candidate The Bulletin just endorsed, or vote for a tested moderate, Kurt Schrader. You may not agree with every vote. I don’t either, but he’s a thoughtful friend of Oregon. Many do not know that Kurt has been a leader in animal protection legislation, including bills currently before Congress, He led the “anti-soring” bill in the last Congress, which will bring an end to the cruel and senseless hobbling of racehorses in order to force them to prance a certain way.
His kind of pragmatic centrist politics is not only a far better match for the district, but he is much more likely than his opponent to get things done in Washington. Do we need more shrill ideologues or more congresspeople willing to work with all other interests?
— Joshua Marquis, Astoria
Vote for McLeod-Skinner
I am voting for Jamie McLeod-Skinner, who is running for Congressional District 5 in the May 17, 2020, primary. Jamie has expertise leading wildfire recovery in Talent. She worked in humanitarian relief and disaster recovery.
Jamie is like a breath of fresh air.
I hope you will vote for Jamie. Go Jamie go.
— Michele Knowles, Bend
Stand up and help those who need it
Unbelievable, The Bulletin recently has a full-page article on a homeless single mother. And on the second page Redmond hopes to gain monetary support and rescue for families wishing to leave Afghanistan.
Both are tragic! However, it sure would be nice to help the homeless mother of four!
How about it Eagle Crest?
— Janice Ruiter, Bend
Fight racism
In response to Annis Henson’s guest column, and the letter from Jeffrey Richardson both on April 19 regarding: racism in Central Oregon, I am truly shocked that this degree of racist anger still exists in Oregon! We moved from Central California three years ago where people of color were more integrated into the community. I can’t believe that many people in Central Oregon are so ignorant still in the year 2022! How is that possible? Clearly the groups of individuals who are guilty of this need to be called out and confronted for their hate. It’s obvious that the extreme right — call them white supremacists — are guilty of this. A commission of Central Oregon municipalities should be created to develop strategies for creating inclusion and cooperation between all people. Clearly the schools aren’t doing a very good job of cultivating such understanding in the younger generation. It would not be too difficult to incorporate this into the curricula of the schools. They should be obligated to demonstrate a commitment to these concepts as a requirement for receiving state funds. Obviously, parents play the most important role in fostering these values in their children. I don’t know how you change that since they obviously live in their own private, isolated worlds.
If Bend and other cities in the region don’t try harder to promote change, then they are guilty of silent complicity in racist beliefs. Shame on you for not trying harder! It’s time you all grow up and become the modern, inclusive community that you could be and should be! Get with the times!
— Sharon Booth, Sisters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.