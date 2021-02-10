Don't cut off river access
Bend Park & Recreation District (BPRD) erected fencing at Columbia Park in July 2020 & posted "temporary closure" signs preventing public river access. Currently, BPRD is considering permanently closing Columbia Park to river access. Please encourage BPRD to keep this a public river access. Your comments may convince BPRD to refurbish Columbia Park’s eroded river access making it user-friendly for all.
Go to this link to comment: www.bendparksandrec.org/riverplan
BPRD will hold public Zoom meetings on Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. and Feb. 20 at 10 a.m., and Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. in Spanish.
Suggestions to consider:
- The Columbia Park river access is the only public access between McKay and Drake parks. The site provides a safety access needed.
- Bend’s population is booming. Eliminating this site, due to over-use, is not the answer.
- Because this site is in a growing, thriving neighborhood of families, dogs, paddlers, waders, fishermen, floaters, swimmers, it provides public access for all.
- If eliminated, this well-used river access site, will create increased motorized traffic and parking issues at other busy public sites.
- Public river access in conjunction with the new greenway path, routed through Columbia Park, makes sense.
- The City of Bend owns the Gilchrist footbridge at Columbia Park. In lieu of eliminating river access, the city might consider bridge jumping deterrent railing extensions.
— Mary Ann Kruse, Bend
Keep the Bar exam
The Bulletin mulled over the need for a Bar exam after, in a split decision, the state Supreme Court decided to grant a "This One Time Only!" diploma privilege. It meant people who graduated from any accredited law school in 2020 and applied to the Bar, automatically are admitted.
I have been a licensed attorney for 40 years, including the last quarter century as the elected district attorney from Astoria, and for four years as chief deputy district attorney in Bend.
In full disclosure I flunked the Bar the first time I took it, and although I had been working in the Eugene district attorney's office for six years at the time, my answer that sunk me was "criminal law."
I retook the exam the following April and passed.
The exam did not test my ability to communicate with people, or empathize with them, which after hundreds of trials I have come to realize is very important. But just as doctors have to pass exams of technical knowledge, practicing law is much more like carpentry than it is philosophy. That means a knowledge of the rules of the law is critical. It is one important way to protect the public.
The decision was a bad one. Both legal employers and clients will always wonder if their attorney with a 2020 Bar number is really qualified? Each year between a third and a quarter of applicants fail, and while I'm not competing for legal work, the profession needs more screening, not less.
Joshua Marquis is a former Deschutes County chief deputy district attorney.
Not a stadium improvement now
We, the elected leadership of United Academics of OSU, are outraged by the administration’s decision to pursue a $153 million stadium renovation project at this, of all moments.
OSU has laid off staff and demanded salary reductions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic even as it asks faculty, staff, and graduate employees to take on increased workloads to ensure students continue to receive a high-quality education and the support services they need.
For years, faculty and students have called for increased support for child care; student mental health services; and renovation of core classroom and lab spaces, some of which are in significant states of deterioration. Recently, our students have demanded additional resources for anti-racist education and support for BIPOC students, faculty, and staff, more funding for sexual assault services and prevention programs, and efforts to contain the rising cost of tuition and fees for students facing historic levels of debt.
Yet the administration has decided to supplement a $50 million anonymous donation with $68 million of the university’s funds to "improve the OSU fan experience at games" and "advance our competitiveness in the PAC-12 Conference," according to OSU President F. King Alexander.
Since OSU tuition and state education revenue already directly subsidizes athletics to the tune of $8 million annually and OSU projects about a $40 million deficit in its Corvallis education and general fund for 2020–2021, these are absurd priorities.
We urge OSU’s administration to reverse its decision and instead prioritize OSU’s core educational, research, and outreach missions.
— Victor Reyes, Corvallis
