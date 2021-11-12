Don’t allow e-bikes on trails
E-bikes should not be allowed on forest trails, especially, because they have become so popular. This is not discrimination or elitist as some letters have stated.
More and more people are using e-bikes, especially those who wish to continue, or start riding, but are limited by age, disability or physical capacity. This poses danger, especially motoring into remote parts of the forest; the motor and throttle give users a false sense of security, which would inevitably lead to falls and severe injury.
Allowing electric bikes on non-motorized areas would also open use to electric scooters, segways, hoverboards and other motorized devices. E-bikes are commonly rented by visitors, many are inexperienced. Imagine this scene out on Phil’s trail for example.
E-bikes are federally regulated for the purpose of consumer product safety. Federal land management policies have regulated e-bikes as a motor vehicle. E-bikes should stay categorized as ‘motor vehicles’ subject to federal motor vehicle safety standards.
Central Oregon is an environment with plenty of access for users to enjoy their healthy lifestyle.
Just as there would be a conflict of use on a ski Nordic trail with snowmobiles, e-bikes would be the same conflict on a singletrack trail, as in the Phil’s Trail Complex.
I appreciate the many areas my e-bike takes me. We have so many paved areas, forest roads and gravel roads to ride on in Central Oregon, there is no need to permit e-bikes on the forest trail system here.
— Georgi Douglas, Bend
And owl or a canary?
Protecting intact mature forests in the Pacific Northwest from aggressive logging is not just about saving an owl species. It is about saving the best and most economical defense we have against increased carbon dioxide in our air.
Forests absorb about a third of all the human produced carbon dioxide emissions each year. By decreasing deforestation and allowing mature forests to continue to grow it has been estimated the atmospheric carbon dioxide removal could be much greater.
The structure of big trees holds massive amounts of carbon which is not released to the atmosphere as long as they are kept alive, and they will continuously absorb more carbon dioxide as they grow.
In addition to this wonderful service that mature forests do for free, they also stabilize soil from erosion, hold and purify groundwater, provide wildlife habitat and give us a place for recreation and connection with nature’s beauty.
Clear cutting or removing big trees from mature forests is sheer destruction of all the benefits listed above. It should not be allowed to continue on public or private lands. The preservation of mature forests by the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service, the Forest Service and other government entities is more crucial to us now than ever before.
It is not just the northern spotted owls that need the forests.
— Gail Sabbadini, Bend
Federal change may mean higher prices
If Congress continues to support the sustainable aviation fuel tax credit included in the President’s budget framework, we will witness poorer environmental outcomes, and families across Oregon will experience higher costs for everyday necessities.
That’s because the proposed special tax credit for SAF at $1.25 is $.25 more per gallon than the biodiesel blenders credit. This policy would direct biodiesel away from the trucking and travel center industries, which have been blending and selling biodiesel blends for the last decade, having spent hundreds of millions of dollars on the necessary equipment.
The cost of favoring one bio-diesel will be transferred to consumers, and families will find themselves paying higher prices to heat their home or fill up their tank.
If bio-diesel is directed away from trucking, the air we breathe will be impacted. From 2016-2020, biodiesel use in Oregon, mostly sold at travel centers and commercial fueling sites, reduced greenhouse gasses by 5.3 million tons.
Equal tax treatment is critical to ensure the transportation industry maintains access to renewable diesel and biodiesel. Tax parity will ensure we do not reverse progress in reducing the carbon footprint of the transportation sector especially as it relates to Oregon’s Clean Fuels Program.
Our Senator, Ron Wyden, chair of the Senate Finance Committee, can help correct this flawed proposal. We need to protect Oregon communities and keep emissions low by extending the biodiesel tax credit at parity today.
— Fred Jubitz is president and CEO of Jubitz Corp. in Portland
