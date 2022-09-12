I’ve been reading with interest many readers’ objections to the “Bend Bulletin” disclosing Donald Surrett Jr.’s prior criminal history.
Though Mr. Surrett’s story is heroic, the fact can’t be overlooked that he left a victim in his past who suffered from his criminal actions.
How were the victim’s family, friends and community impacted by his crime? What long-term trauma has the victim suffered?
Does one act of heroism negate a violent past? Does this victim no longer count because of Surrett’s brave final moments?
— Barbara Craig, Bend
Story about Surrett’s past would have come out
There is a larger issue to consider in the debate about our local hero, Donald Surrett Jr. The Bulletin, in my opinion, did its job and fulfilled its prime directive: print the news, the truth, the facts. It’s irrelevant where in the paper to print it, or how big the headline. When the phrase “alternate facts” became common after 2016, and the actuality of “false news” being believed, most Americans were appalled. The newspaper and all news sources absolutely must print /tell what is true, happening and relevant. That story about Mr. Surrett’s past would certainly have come out and been gossiped about and made into something far worse than it was. Much better to hear and see the actual truth about the whole man. Now we have the personal responsibility to change our thinking. Our larger issue and lesson to learn is to not judge a person by the worst thing he/she ever has done. The whole of Mr Surrett’s life went into his heroic final act. We become a better more tolerant community by accepting him even with a dicey past. And not killing the messenger.
— Joan L. Tyler, Bend
A tale of two individuals
Donald Ray Surrett Jr., armed only with a produce knife, unselfishly and courageously confronted the Safeway shooter. Although he was unable to stop the shooter and was killed by the shooter, he likely delayed the shooter long enough to allow others to live. On the other hand, Gerry O’Brien, The Bulletin’s editor, selfishly allowed the lead headline “Brave employee convicted of sex crimes” for the front page of the Sept. 2 Bulletin apparently to exploit its sensational nature.
Surrett’s conviction and imprisonment of 28 years ago has no bearing or relevance to his brave and totally unselfish response to the Safeway shooter. O’Brien’s cowardly excuse for publishing the headline and details of 28 years ago is that: if The Bulletin didn’t disclose Surrett’s past someone might discover his past and then accuse the Bulletin of “covering up” his past. What a pathetic, cowardly and weak justification, especially since Surrett can’t defend himself!
I am going to cancel my subscription to The Bulletin and will reconsider only when O’Brien develops enough spine to apologize for demeaning Surrett’s courageous confrontation by sensationalizing his irrelevant past of 28 years ago.
— Arthur Furber, Bend
Complacency in the U.S.
Democrats and RINO Republicans in Congress and the DOJ and FBI would do well in remembering the complacency of America just prior to Sept. 11, 2001.
Instead of dirty politics and the relentless attacks on Donald Trump, they should have been focused on Sept. 11, 2022, the 21st anniversary of the attack.
They should not be complacent as America was then, caught up in political power for gain, greed for money to steal future elections.
Being complacent though is just what they are doing, glorifying themselves and over-confident and losing sight of 9-11 which happen again, suddenly without warning.
Terrorism, foreign and domestic is still a real threat today. Who knows what tomorrow will bring?
All federal agencies today under the Biden administration are focused on only one objective, staying in power.
— Armando Cortez, Bend
