Any reasonable person watching the recent significant upward trend in COVID cases could see a mask mandate coming.
Then, following the governor’s mandate and as reported to the media Deschutes County Commissioner Tony DeBone proclaimed: “It just opens up this whole world of enforcement that I don’t think we should be going to.”
Furthermore, he said he and the other commissioners were getting close to voting on and possibly making a recommendation on a local level, but weren’t given the chance. “It was going to be a big crescendo moment, possibly, for the decision of our local public health authority, but it was taken away from us before we could even have that discussion,” DeBone said.
What “crescendo moment”? When was this going to happen? They did nothing because of the public heat they feared by taking a leadership role in combating this mutating virus.
Commissioner DeBone’s disingenuous response is classic. The commission stalled long enough until the governor had to take action. Then, he conveniently disparaged her actions. The commission shirked its responsibility, instead opting for political opportunism.
Let’s not hide behind the “personal freedom” argument, OK? It seems more and more of our society is made up of people selfishly screaming about their own personal freedoms, yet not acknowledging they also have a personal responsibility to others! We are in the midst of a mutating pandemic! It’s time everyone stepped up to do his or her part! Wear a mask! Get vaccinated! Let’s move beyond this!
— Herm Meister, Sunriver
The picture of Valarie Allman on Page A6 in the Aug. 3 Bulletin who won the gold at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo for the USA in women’s discus throw should have been on the front page.
It depicts Allman jumping up and holding the American flag behind her.
Instead we got another weather report on the front page.
— Nina Hardcastle, Redmond
“Heckling and outbursts prompted the Bend-La Pine School Board to temporarily pause its meeting Tuesday night … after political opponents had disrupted a meeting for the second time in two weeks,” according to the Aug. 12 edition of The Bulletin.
Recognizing as grandparents of four high school students, whose parents live elsewhere in Oregon and attend schools there, that they still look to us as models of behavior that represent the standards of our family and the community that we live in. They should see a mirror image of what they learn in school and what they see from their families.
So, to the hecklers: hold yourself up to the standards that all students are taught, supported and held to in Parent and Student Handbook for the Bend-La Pine School District.
Specifically that your interactions are based on honesty, dignity, respect, and integrity as embodied in the district’s core values. Additionally, students, staff and other persons in a school environment should be free from discrimination and harassing and disruptive conduct.
Recognizing that freedom of expression is a constitutional right that also comes with the responsibility to not disrupt others’ education.
And, specifically for students’ parents: “Guide your children from the earliest years to develop socially acceptable standards of behavior, to exercise self-control, and to be accountable for their actions,” according to the handbook.
So, to the hecklers: grow up and act like a responsible student.
— Brian Bell, Bend
Here we go again! The bass from the concert at the amphitheater is just too loud. I live just south of the Bend Country Club and it is absurd that the city is allowing this much noise. With 26 concerts scheduled between now and mid-October I’m looking at concerts sometimes multiple nights in a row or every other night. This much noise this often is making living on the south end of Bend nearly impossible. I know the city wants the tourism $$ but if the city continues down this path the south end of Bend will soon become a ghost town. I have nothing against the concerts, just how noisy they are on the far south end of Bend. Please turn down the bass/volume!
— Marv Brophy, Bend
