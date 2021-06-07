Dignity, equity and independence
After reading about the diversity equity inclusion program which is becoming popular in schools, I became a bit disturbed by the indoctrination attitude of it. To truly be successful it needs to be more educationally oriented.
So I would substitute another DEI program that would reach the same goals with more lasting results: Dignity equity independence.
Diversity without dignity of the individual or group is worthless. Diversity can be forced — dignity of ourselves and others must be taught from a very young age.
Equity — what does that mean? It, too, seems to be something artificially forced to bring about the goal of equality. Would it not be better to teach each child that no matter what, they are valuable individuals and equal to all others?
Independence is very important to each of us. No one of any age wants to accept that they are victims of "group think.” Let the education of our children emphasize the importance of their original thoughts without forcing a way of thinking on them by shame.
My thought of teaching dignity, equality and independence may be a slower way of reaching the goal of a healthy and happy citizenship, but it seems preferable to a forced, indoctrinated, unhappy way of reaching that goal.
— Carol Oxley, Redmond
Failing the city
Please do not stop the news and editorial focus on how this City Council is failing not only the homeless citizens of Bend, but all of the residents of Bend that care about our collective welfare and livability of this city.
They have time to discuss and pass an un-enforceable resolution to prevent the railroads from transporting fuel through our city but are continually failing to develop concrete options that can save the lives of their fellow citizens!
Shame on all the members of the council and shame on the city staff for not doing their job of providing solid options for our homeless. They should consider reaching out to the Chinese government which somehow builds using prefabricated modules to build completer hospitals in days.
— Bill Gregoricus, Bend
Gyms for housing
Here’s a possible solution to the homeless problem you addressed in your Saturday editorial:
With the school year winding down there are multiple school gymnasiums that could be turned into the kind of “dorms” that organizations like the Red Cross use to house people during housing emergencies. People housed there would have access to the rest rooms and showers and nutritious meals could be provided in the cafeterias. Otherwise idle school buses could be used to transport the residents back and forth to the jobs that are currently going unfilled.
Of course, in order to make this work there would have to be bans on drug, alcohol and tobacco use in the facilities and the residents would either have to have a job or be actively looking for one and some part of their wages would be paid for their meals and housing. If the real cause of people living on the streets is the lack of affordable housing this would solve it.
But if the real causes are rampant drug and alcohol abuse and untreated mental Heath problems it would just be another “feel good” waste of time and money and people would just move to new campsites.
—Jeff Keller, Bend
Up in dust
It was alarming to see on the front page of the June 5th Bulletin the dire situation of Central Oregon farmers.
Drought conditions prevail and will likely worsen. Wasteful water use and uneven distribution of water to our regional farmers continues and the needed water rights remedies may be years before enactment.
The featured farmer in the story — Cate Havstad-Casad — offers an appealing alternative of regenerative farming. As explained in the documentary, “Kiss The Ground”, this technique requires no plowing. Soil is held in place and regenerated by grasses and other cover crops, which hold water, add nutrients to the soil, and increase the capacity for carbon dioxide absorption from the atmosphere.
Why not reward and give assistance to farmers for implementing better water and soil conservation? All benefit when the farmers can succeed and make the changes needed for the current and future climate circumstances.
— Gail Sabbadini, Bend
