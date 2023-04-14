Local spring elections are upon us.
Though local elections receive less attention than general elections, they directly affect the function and quality of life of the community in which we live.
I am writing in support for Diane Berry for Zone 5 on the COCC Board of Directors. COCC is one of our community’s greatest gifts and assets.
My nursing career began as a graduate from my local community college nursing program. Years later, as a single mom, COCC allowed me to go back to school for a second degree. My husband has two degrees from COCC. The first launched his 40-year career in forestry.
Diane Berry’s passion for education and community service makes her distinctly qualified to sit on our COCC Board. She is highly educated with a B.S. degree, a law degree and a master’s in social work. She managed a small business as a director of a mental health clinic, and worked as an educator in four colleges. Diane’s varied experience gives her a unique perspective and ability to relate to and support students’ specific needs, particularly those whose lives pose greater challenges to educational success.
Diane is a listener with an innate ability to prioritize issues and to understand those issues that have the greatest impact on our students, our teachers and our community.
Diane Berry’s wide experience gives her the knowledge to balance COCC’s fiscal responsibilities with community service and educational excellence.
Please vote for Diane Berry for COCC, Zone 5.
— Carey McKinnon, Bend
At first read, I thought Dean Harris’ recent column was satire as the words he wrote were dripping with invective about a supposed Christian/political cabal that threatens the well-being of our country. His description of those who have love of God and country are caricatures intent on destroying anything that does not comport to their worldview and of course they are white, rural, conservative wretches. I find it amusing that those who point fingers at bigots have most of their fingers pointing back at themselves.
Denying that the Founders were not influenced by God’s Natural Law and classical political tradition, is to deny the legitimacy of the Bill of Rights and our Constitution as written. Hence the exceptional nature of our country’s beginnings: a cadre of well informed, morally strong individuals organized a system by which the rule of law is paramount. A nice experiment that lasted for a while but now hangs by a thread, battered by a political ruling class intent on weaponizing governmental powers to punish those who do not have the proper groupthink.
Lose Christian/Judaic virtue and devotion to the rule of law and witness the country’s sad descent towards totalitarianism.
— Joan Rowe, Bend
My name is Hilda Leon. I work at Latino Community Association and I urge the Oregon Legislature to adopt Senate Bill 610, Food for All Oregonians.
Everyone in Oregon should have access to food. Yet, every day, I see hard-working, tax-paying Central Oregonian community members struggle to feed their families — they, along with 62,000 other Oregonians, are excluded from vital food assistance programs just because of where they were born.
SB 610 will ensure that everyone in Oregon has access to the food we need to thrive — and take important steps toward a future where immigration status no longer drives hunger and poverty in our communities.
When our communities have access to nourishing food, we all benefit: our children do better in school, our communities are healthier and our economy thrives.
Oregon lawmakers need to prioritize Food for All Oregonians because food is a human right and everyone in Oregon should have access to food and other essential resources, regardless of place of birth or immigration status.
— Hilda Leon, leadership coordinator for the Latino Community Association in Bend
