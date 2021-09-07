Design Bend for people, not cars
We are enduring another smoky end to summer, with no drought relief in sight. The consequences of climate change have come home to roost.
The Bend transportation bond advisory committee should consider the impacts their plans will have on climate change. Increasing car capacity is inappropriate and will increase pollution. Bend’s transportation woes do not result from too few cars.
Prioritize transit and facilities for bikes and pedestrians. These transportation modes are efficient and contribute less pollution than cars. The role increased car capacity plays in transportation planning should be diminished.
Cities designed for cars are congested and choke civic health. A city designed for people, not cars, will thrive.
Ken Brinich, Bend
Trail priorities in Bend
It will be good to be as inclusive as possible when planning for pedestrian and bicycle pathways. Connectivity is accepted as key to an integrated system. Getting from your doorstep onto a sidewalk or path that takes you on a loop or to an attraction is often desired. People like loops vs going out and back.
In their 1903 report to the Portland Park Board, the Olmsted Bros., Landscape Architects, proposed that, “A connected system of parks and parkways is manifestly far more complete and useful than a series of isolated parks”. It might do well to connect what we have in addition to building new “trails”. Sidewalks in many older Bend neighborhoods are non-existent or have numerous missing links. Newer neighborhoods generally have sidewalks but lack intuitive connectivity through hierarchy in width and surfacing and wayfinding with signing and mapping. A close-by short walk or bike ride can be fulfilling at times, as well as seeking and experiencing a more destination type trail. Also, vicarious experience plays an important role in a complete community for those who can’t for a variety of reasons get to destination trails but would like to enjoy thinking of the experience.
A non-motorized transportation system should serve the community, including all age groups and areas of density.
— Mel Stout, Bend
Responsibility and the law
Thank you, OSP Trooper for your Instagram post self-selecting, yourself out on leave of absence. Your sworn duty is to uphold the law. That includes following department policy on the use of social media which you have violated. If you can’t follow the rules, are you really the kind of person the public wants in law enforcement?
As a U.S. Army Military Policeman, I too swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution and the people of the United States. The mission is to serve and protect. Not to be in the infirmary or to be a vector because of your personal grievances. I recall getting vaccinated for yellow fever, cholera, tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, measles, mumps, rubella, bubonic plague, smallpox and, for a year in Vietnam, taking chloroquine primaquine to mitigate malaria. How is COVID-19 uniquely different?
With hundreds of millions of doses and full FDA approval COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Yes, there should be exemptions for bona fide health and religious beliefs. However, as a percentage of the population this should probably be in the single digits.
Recently a military veteran in Houston, Texas with gallstones was unable to have the stones surgically removed due to the unavailability of ICU units. All the hospitals were filled with mostly unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. Unable to locate a hospital able to take him, he died. He died when a routine surgical procedure would have saved his life. The mission is to eradicate COVID-19. Responsible citizens will do their part.
— Roger Petersen, Sunriver
