Connie Whelchels’s “Republican Party has room for all” column responding to Jim Donnelly’s letter about Deschutes County Republican Party Chair Scott Stuart got me thinking of an old saying which rattled around my head while I read, and how it might apply here.
While Whelchel acknowledges Stuart’s opinion piece and his “vigor,” in expressing his views, she doesn’t acknowledge what was in his piece, nor how offensive those words were to many people. His “vigor” has extended into other areas as previously reported.
Whelchel states that “We hear you.” Well, a majority voted for Stuart to be the chair, which could lead to someone like Donnelly or myself to believe most Republicans around here think like Stuart. (Personally, I don’t believe it.) She also states that members are not required to be in “lockstep thinking.” Looking at what goes on in the Republican Party on a national basis belies that, particularly regarding the fealty to Trump and what happens to those such as Cheney and Kinzinger.
I read Donnelly’s letter and the core principals and found I agreed with all in some way or another, and I consider myself to be on the liberal side of the fence. I’m not seeing much of that at all contrary to Whelchel’s words.
Oh yeah, that old saying regarding this column. “You can put lipstick on a pig, but you can’t make it beautiful.”
— Greg Zath, Bend
Unfortunately, the Republican Party’s “room for all” posture effectively includes acceptance of the hate and lies of Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 insurrection. I cannot support any Republican who doesn’t emphatically and publicly disavow Trump and his ongoing hate campaign.
— William Raleigh, Bend
Mule deer lost an important vote in Deschutes County this past week. The mule deer winter range combining zone project is a long overdue proposal to conserve key winter range habitat for mule deer in Central Oregon. Despite overwhelming public support, two of the three member county commission voted this week to withdraw the proposal from consideration.
That’s more than just discouraging since the proposal had been recommended for approval by the county planning commission.
It would have permitted building in sensitive winter range provided that development is compatible with the basic minimum needs of mule deer. The recommendations were exceedingly deferential to landowners, offering ample opportunity for exemptions.
However, apparently the minimum was still too much. I went to the hearings to deliver testimony.
We were all assured by the board chair that the Deschutes County Commission is committed to protecting mule deer, but not, as it turned out if those protections deviate ever so slightly from a policy of unfettered growth.
— Ed Putnam, Bend
I want to thank Deschutes County Commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair for stopping yet another land rights grab. Whether it’s water or mule deer, the first impulse is to take away people’s property rights, and, of course, with no mention of compensation.
I was also struck by the irony of Ian Isaacson’s comment, the co-chair of the Oregon Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, expressing his disappointment at the plans cancellation. It seems to me a great way to help deer numbers in the county would be to not shoot them.
— Kurt Anderson, Bend
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.