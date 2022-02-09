I read with interest Allan Bruckner’s guest column opposing multi-family housing, and, while I agree with many of his points, I have a couple of observations.
First, Mr. Bruckner makes clear that he considers multi-family housing and the economic benefits of home ownership to be mutually exclusive. However, condominiums have been around for a long time and allows both greater density and home ownership.
Second, Mr. Bruckner equates multi-family housing with increased traffic. I absolutely share his concern for the increasing traffic congestion that Bend faces. However, building a host of single-family homes out near the edges of the city boundary is not going to help, as this will only increase the daily vehicle-miles traveled in comparison to closer-in multi-family housing. What will help, I believe, is truly effective public transit, but that is a topic for another column.
Urban planning and land use are, unfortunately, not a simple, single-variable problem. Density is only one of the many variables to be plugged in to the city equation; we also need to look at transportation, economic development, inclusiveness, and climate impact in order to be able to effectively deal with growth in Bend. Density should not be made the scapegoat for a failure to address the entire range of issues.
—Robert Anderson, Bend
Professional law enforcement
I recently had the pleasure of serving on the grand jury for Deschutes County. For those not familiar, the grand jury reviews evidence of criminal cases, helps determine what charges are appropriate, and decides if the evidence warrants sending the case forward for prosecution. It was a fascinating and very thought provoking process.
One of the things that really became evident in the process was the professionalism of our local law enforcement officers. We heard the testimony primarily from Bend police, Redmond police, and the Deschutes County deputies. They were well informed in relation to the law and clearly described what they witnessed. They oftentimes are dealing with people having their worst days and I felt they were respectful and courteous throughout the process.
Law enforcement officers are held to a very high standard, as they should be, but are often put in very difficult positions, and when one of them makes a bad choice or decision (they are human after all) they often are unfairly criticized harshly as a group.
What I experienced was a group of professionals that do a very difficult and thankless job, not to mention a potentially dangerous one. I have a better understanding now of what they do and wanted to express my appreciation for their service to our community.
— Scott Erwin, Redmond
Vote McLeod-Skinner
I read the historical editorial from 1907, “Forest reserves are a blessing”, with interest. The need to protect our forests from environmentally harmful industries is just as salient today.
Like many others, I came to Central Oregon because of the beautiful forests, lakes and rivers where our community loves to hike, bike, fish and hunt. Protecting this land is a priority and we need leaders who will work to do that. We need Jamie McLeod-Skinner.
Jamie understands Deschutes County and is committed to preserving our outdoor wonderland. She’s one of us. Jamie lives in Terrebonne. She’s an environmental engineer and attorney with a background in water resources, another critical issue for our community. And she’s running for Congress.
In contrast, Jamie’s Democratic primary opponent lives in the suburbs of Portland. The League of Conservation voters ranks him in the bottom five of Democrats for his appalling voting record on environmental issues: for voting time and again to open up our public lands for extractive purposes (oil drilling, large-scale logging, constructing pipelines through National Parks), for voting to block input from locals about how their public lands are used, and for voting against protecting National Monuments and adding new ones in the West, including in Oregon.
Over 75% of the land in Deschutes County is owned by the federal government. We need a Congressional representative who understands the importance of safeguarding our public lands. If you agree, join me in voting for Jamie McLeod-Skinner in May.
— Angelique Loscar, Bend
