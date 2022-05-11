This letter is to encourage the voters in Deschutes County to vote for Tony DeBone for another term as a Deschutes County commissioner.
Commissioner DeBone has served us since 2011. Over his terms of office, I have known him to be highly principled, pragmatic in taking purposeful actions, and addressing issues that serve the greater benefit of residents of the county collectively. He is a good listener, an attribute essential to effective leadership.
Commissioner DeBone has a strong vision for our county going forward. In this time of instability, we need a strong vision guided by a steady hand. I encourage fellow voters to reelect Commissioner Tony DeBone.
— Dwane Krumme, Sunriver
Vote for McLeod-Skinner
Yes, Jamie McCleod Skinner lost two elections, and Abraham Lincoln lost 11 before becoming president. He, as the late congressman, John Lewis, advised, made the most important “good trouble “ our nation needed! That was Jamie in her early city manager job in Talent/Phoenix, but they welcomed her back to facilitate housing and federal funds for survivors of the wildfire disaster. She knows people needs from spending some childhood in Africa with her single mom teacher, resettling refugees in Bosnia, mediating water disputes in drought-ridden Oregon and some struggle and deprivation putting herself through degrees in engineering, regional planning and law.
Yes she is not yet a politician, to her credit, unlike (Kurt) Schrader, who shows up only for election time.
She has worked for unions, climate issues, environment, wages and housing, safe water, and serves on a major education board, having lived and worked in urban and rural communities.
Schrader serves on the Energy and Commerce Committee, but in receiving millions of dollars from big pharma, oil and gas, can you guess why he has voted against clean water-pesticide free acts eight times?
He ignores our lead poisoning, voted against raising minimum wage, stimulus checks, negotiating for all drug prices, unions, and veteran debt relief.
He called Trump’s impeachment a “lynching,” and has heavy personal investments in the corporations that fund him.
Jamie takes no PAC money nor invests in destructive businesses, so let’s take a chance on her!
— Wendie Vermillion, Sisters
Kotek prioritizes climate action
The Bulletin recently shared a report from the National Interagency Fire Center forecasting an above-average risk for significant wildfire in Central Oregon this May. On an increasingly frequent basis, Central Oregonians are being inundated by wildfire smoke events during the summer months. This is due to anthropogenic climate change driving increases in average surface temperatures that dry out vegetative fuels sooner and lead to more flammable conditions persisting for a greater amount of time each year.
Central Oregonians live throughout diverse and fire-prone landscapes. Many of our cities and towns exist within the wildland urban interface — where naturally occurring wildfire and our built communities intersect. As climate change continues to affect our region and exacerbate wildfire risk to our communities, it is essential we elect leaders who will fight for solutions and climate-resilient communities.
Tina Kotek is the only candidate in the Oregon governor race prioritizing climate action. In 2021, Kotek sponsored and passed the 100% Clean Energy for All bill, which sets us on a path to 100% clean electricity by 2040. She has also been instrumental in affecting Oregon’s transition away from dirty coal by 2030. Furthermore, one of Tina’s top climate priorities is increasing resilience for communities affected by climate change.
The kind of legislative action and climate leadership that Tina has demonstrated are what we need to create a more climate-resilient and healthy future for Central Oregon.
—Alex Hardison, Redmond
