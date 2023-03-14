Typewriter

This is a follow-up to the emotional column concerning Larry Godfrey’s tragic death on the mountain. This rang close to home, not only because of my close call, but also, Larry was a friend of a friend of mine. My friend was recently in a collision with another skier. He was OK. The other skier broke some ribs. Not surprising my friend is pretty spooked about the whole situation.

Was my letter to the editor a few weeks ago prescient to the incident? Had Mt. Bachelor done anything after my article to mitigate the problem? My near miss had also occurred on Wanoga! I was lucky, Larry was not. First I think Wanoga in particular is a dangerous slope. It is narrow and it starts to flatten near the bottom, so skiers and particularly snowboarders try to pick up speed to ski out the bottom. It has become a race-style downhill run. Next this was an accident waiting to happen. Third I have not noticed an increased presence of ski patrollers on the hill even since the accident. Since then I have had multiple close calls where I was almost run down by skiers coming from behind at excessive speeds. I have seen a pre-schooler almost mowed over by a snowboarder. No one is sure what happened to Larry, but I would venture to guess that another skier was involved! How many collisions is it going to take before something is done about the situation Mt. Bachelor?

