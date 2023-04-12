Cynthia Claridge for library board
I support Cynthia Claridge for re-election to the Deschutes County Library Board.
Cynthia has been actively involved in our community for 44 years. She has been a kindergarten through third grade elementary school teacher in Redmond for 22 years, co-owned a downtown bookstore for 8, served as a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) for 5 years, served on several library boards and committees, volunteered to cook for the Redmond Street Kitchen providing food for our houseless neighbors, and has been actively involved with the Redmond Chamber of Commerce.
Cynthia has taken part in the Deschutes County Library Board decision making process during many difficult times and circumstances. She does her research, consults experts, listens to community members and makes the best decisions she can considering community needs and available finances. One such decision was to replace Jessie Hill School with a 40,000-square-foot, $45 million facility in downtown Redmond. Cynthia and many Redmond citizens were sad to see the school go, but renovating it was neither financially feasible nor possible.
Cynthia is a strong, fair, polite, and experienced board member who has only our best interests at heart for our library system. I wholeheartedly trust her with the Deschutes County Library decisions and appreciate all she has done and continues to do for our community.
Please join me in voting for the re-election of Cynthia Claridge to our Deschutes County Library Board in the May 16th election.
— Susan Maffai, Redmond
Children are dying by firearms
Since 2020, the leading cause of death among children ages one through 18 involves a firearm. In many instances the user of the firearm was mentally ill and mental health is an issue that needs to be taken very seriously.
In George Bretz’s letter to the editor last week, he argued against the ban of AR-15 rifles, he states that guns aren’t the issue and that “the real issue is mental health.” Two things can be true at the same time, the increase in mass shootings and children being shot since the federal assault weapons ban was lifted in 2004 was astronomical. It is correct that the homicide rate, not including mass shootings and gang killings hasn’t changed significantly since 2004. Mr. Bretz pointed out that between 2007-17 there was an average of 439 homicides by rifle and in that same period homicides by “knife or sharp object” averaged 1,700 a year. I don’t think most parents and students are concerned about a mass murderer wielding a knife as they are with an individual with an AR-15 type rifle. I am a gun owner and a hunter that would like to see a new assault weapons ban.
— Joe Craig, Bend
Elizabeth Justema for Bend-La Pine Schools
Bend-La Pine School Board needs the voice of Elizabeth Justema. She is a parent and educator with recent classroom experience that is vital to the conversations about grading policy and academic standards. She is committed to addressing the ways in which our district is lowering expectations and accountability.
My family has been a part of the Bend-La Pine School District since 2007, I have volunteered within the schools every year and have worked directly with middle and high school students as a math tutor for the past 7 years. In that time, academic expectations at the secondary level have been lowered to a perilous level that is detrimental to students and graduates. Recently implemented policies have lowered expectations and many teachers’ classroom application of those grading rubrics are compounding the problem by inflating grades. Many district college-bound graduates will have a rude awakening when they realize they are not as well prepared as their high school grades would indicate.
Elizabeth Justema knows exactly what is happening in our classrooms and will be a moderate voice on the school board to help the district turn this ship around. Her hands-on experience gives her a real understanding of what teachers and students endured during the COVID years. She knows the correct response is not lowering standards but keeping them appropriately high to set our kids up for success. Let’s elect Elizabeth Justema to the Bend-La Pine School Board Zone 7 and get back to the business of quality education.
— Betsy Koehler, Bend
