Our politicians and the medical establishment want a 100% COVID-19 vaccination rate. Here’s how to accomplish that: (1) allow employers to require vaccination as a condition of employment; (2) allow health insurers to deny payment for COVID-related treatment to anyone who is not vaccinated or who refuses vaccination; (3) allow health care providers to refuse treatment for anything to anyone not vaccinated or refusing to get vaccinated.
Lots of people would squeal that their rights are being violated. This is nonsense. You are not being required to get vaccinated; you are being required to get vaccinated if you wish to work or get medical treatment. You are not required to work or get medical care (for anything) so far as I know. If you wish to work or get medical treatment, you will get vaccinated — if you are smart.
Implementation of these policies would likely require action by the Congress, state legislatures and/or local authorities. Such legislative action could be quickly enacted if there is the political will to do it. The question is, of course, do Congress and the states have the will to do it.
— Mike Koonce, Bend
It’s infuriating to see our two conservative Deschutes County commissioners denying the science and spreading false and misleading information about our community’s fight with the coronavirus. Commissioner Tony Debone asks, “Why would we force people to do something?” The answer, of course, is to save lives. And Commissioner Patti Adair questioned the efficacy of masks in denial of the overwhelming evidence to the contrary. It’s clear that Commissioner Phil Chang proposed his ideas knowing that his proposal would be rejected. We should be thankful for his efforts, and we should urge the other commissioners to change their position on this critical issue.
— Louis Capozzi lives in Bend and is an investor in The Bulletin.
I found John Hummel’s guest column, regarding the display of a Confederate flag, a bit self-serving and reflective of the “woke” cancel culture today. The display may have been offensive and provocative, but it is symbolic free speech which is legal under the Constitution, the one which Hummel swore to uphold. Hummel has a right to his opinion, but so do people carrying whatever flag they want. Free speech is part of the foundation of our democracy, and we should all be grateful it is protected.
— Douglas Haag[-pna, Bend
One need not look far in Central Oregon to see the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the very real threats of climate change. The crises we face require action on many fronts.
Our economic response must include long overdue investments in our crumbling infrastructure and clean energy that will address the climate emergency that threatens us. Doing what is prudent will create excellent jobs, help rebuild the middle class and give priority to dealing with climate issues in a meaningful way.
Make yourself aware of the proposed legislation in Congress, the American Jobs Plan, and at the Oregon Legislature, House Bill 2021, and communicate with our elected officials. They must understand the sense of urgency that is palpable in our communities.
The pandemic has been devastating on many levels and should be instructive on how we deal with climate change. The extreme drought, raging wildfires and accompanying food scarcity to come will make the pandemic pale by comparison unless we act now. We have a moral and ethical responsibility to our children and future generations to take action. Earth is our home; there is no planet B.
— Gene Storm, Bend
Now is our time as a community and nation to recover from COVID-19 and use the lessons we’ve learned to build back better. There is still so much work to be done. We must meet the crisis we face with investment in a clean energy economy, updated infrastructure for the 21st century and climate action and environmental and racial justice throughout.
The fastest-growing industry in the U.S. today is clean energy, and it provides high-quality, high-paying, union jobs that will put us back as world leaders in renewable, clean energy. The Oregon Legislature passed House Bill 2021, setting clear, achievable targets for reducing emissions from Oregon’s electricity grid and ensuring long-term affordability and reliability as we remake our energy system. I am very proud of my representatives, Sen. Jeff Merkley and Sen. Ron Wyden for their part in pushing this bill through.
This climate, economic, racial and environmental justice crisis is felt by people all over our country. Millions are affected. Federal action must be implemented. The cost of inaction is too high; pollution, extreme weather and flooding are already beginning to harm communities all across the country, especially low-income communities and communities of color.
We have a responsibility as a country, as world leaders, to set a positive example. By thinking intergenerationally and putting forth legislation that addresses clean energy jobs, climate change and environmental justice, we will do right by ourselves and our kin.
—Samuel Lewis, Bend
