Deschutes County’s proposal for Worrell Park is another example of the relentless, unending assault on our green spaces. Worrell Park is a unique piece of land, 1.29 acres directly across from the Deschutes administration building. It is a small hill with a configuration of large rocks, old trees and trails. Bend has no other park like it.
The county is proposing to level the park, reducing its height by 26’, and cutting its area in half, from 1.29 acres to 0.61 acres. All this for the sake of adding 48 more parking spaces. The proposed cost of paving over this piece of land is $2.8 million. The county could build a five-story parking garage which would satisfy the parking needs of that area for many, many years. But it would cost more. And so yet another green space will be sacrificed to make more room for cars.
Please contact Commissioners Tony DeBone, Phil Chang and Patti Adair, and tell them to build a parking garage and spare the park. See board@deschutes.org.
— Karon Johnson, Bend
River Democracy Act is commonsense collaboration
These days it can seem naive to hope for bipartisanship in Congress. However, Oregon’s history of commonsense collaboration has me optimistic that the River Democracy Act can be a vehicle that brings people together. Most every Oregonian would point to our beautiful outdoors as one of the perks about living here, and most everybody has a favorite river, stream, or lake where they like to fish, paddle or hike. The River Democracy Act seeks to protect important waterways throughout Oregon so residents and visitors alike can continue to enjoy them now and into the future.
Since Sen. Ron Wyden first announced his intention to preserve Oregon’s waters, I have been paying close attention to this bill and have seen numerous letters and statements of support from every corner of the state for the River Democracy Act. I have also been impressed with Senator Wyden’s efforts to solicit feedback from Oregonians about how best to craft this bill. Giving folks the chance to have direct input on bills that impact them and their state is governing done right.
Conversation can help craft better policy, and I would encourage my fellow Oregonians to listen and read the bill rather than talking past each other. This is a bill that allows for sensible wild fire management and does not impact private property while preserving access for hunting, fishing and other outdoor recreation pursuits. This is a good bill for Oregon, and I hope our leaders in Congress can come together to see it passed.
—Dan Flanagan, Sisters
Everyone deserves a decent place to sleep
The pro and con discussions about housing the homeless leave me asking “What would Jesus do?” Would he be satisfied with the City Council’s proposals? Should public money be spent on housing people who don’t have jobs, or can’t afford housing? How would he feel about banishment, or jailing people for camping on the street?
Would Jesus want us to do a little planning? The Deschutes Library board plans to spend millions on a main library next to the county jail. Libraries are great resources for kids, families and neighborhoods. New branches in residential neighborhoods are never met with complaints of “Not In My Backyard.” A main library next to the county jail leaves me scratching my head asking, what are they thinking? If you don’t like your kids being exposed to the homeless, how will you feel about dropping them off at the library branch built next to the main corrections facility. Look at it this way… at least the jail population has adequate housing.
Public and private efforts address many social needs. Education, health care, and transportation services are social needs successfully managed by combined private and public efforts. Through foresight and management we avoid creating a crisis. In Deschutes County housing affordability and availability have risen to crisis level. Thoughtful training and employment programs sustain dignity otherwise lost without work and a paycheck. A decent place to sleep at night should be available to all.
— Ken Brinich, Bend
