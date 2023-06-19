Matthew Orr is correct in pointing out in his recent letter the changing demographics of the voter population in Central Oregon. However, he fails to acknowledge the following, which party Democrat or Republican most aligns with your political and societal views? Ever since, I left the Democratic Party in the early ‘90s, they have moved further and further to the left and dystopia. They have gone from equality to equity, from women’s rights to transgender rights — joint bathrooms and women’s’ sports. They have gone from personal property rights to redistribution of wealth. They have gone from public safety to lawlessness, from homeless addiction or mental health treatment to housing first, from parental involvement to FBI investigation of parents. They have gone from controlled immigration to completely open borders. And most spiritually damning from 24 weeks Roe versus Wade to partial birth abortions up to 40 weeks for any reason.
The Republican Party stands for values from the ‘90s which reflect their views on faith and societal function. Vote for candidates who most closely follow your views, and who are honest and transparent in those views! You get the type of community based on the leaders you vote for!
— David Coutin, Bend
Why the Republican Party will remain a minority
The June 14th Guest Column by Scott Stuart, the Deschutes Republican Party chairman, says Democrats make his job easy. In support of this he first states that the “Democrat Party has been hijacked by the Communist Party U.S.A.” (thus he resurrects McCarthyism). In a litany of further absurd charges he accuses Democrats of lunacy, godlessness, and attempting “to destroy the very fabric of American life.” He also infers that a Democrat cannot be an American. It goes on. He even claims he has “deputized all of our PCP’s” (precinct committee persons) and asked them …. “to uncover and expose the mob.” What is next for Mr. Stuart — will he be founding a G.O.P. militia?
He accused Democrats of being the “Bud Light Party” (a reference to a conservative-led boycott of that brand over a transgender matter). That is a strange charge, and even a bit funny, since most Democrats I know prefer the quality beer made by our local craft breweries.
The column contains many other right wing talking points, repeated gratuitously, such as “woke,” and even a peculiar Civil War reference to Gettysburg and stopping “Democrats aggression,” lamely equating today’s Democrats to Confederates, apparently.
Maybe Mr. Stuart’s next submission will lay out QAnon thinking for our edification. I would not be surprised. In my opinion, the column is a compelling illustration of why, given the extremists who control today’s Oregon Republican Party, it is and will remain, an angry, conspiracy-minded minority. Mark Hatfield, we need you back!
— Vernon Threlkeld, Bend
Laughable and worrisome column from Scott Stuart
I just re-read Scott Stuart’s guest editorial in the June 14 issue of The Bulletin. That piece really does belong on the comics page, as Bulletin reader Michael Funke observed. It is laughable. Except…
Underlying the juvenile strutting and swaggering, the wild slanders and smug taunting, is a mindset that is dangerous to our country. Speaking in his official capacity as chairman of the Deschutes Republican Party, Stuart says that Democrats are literally the enemy, that we are depraved and godless, and that he and his cohorts can hardly wait to vanquish us in a new civil war. (Oddly, he compares his troops to the Union army, even though the Confederate flag flies at almost every GOP rally, alongside Trump 2024 and MAGA banners.)
I’d like to laugh this off, but history has shown the result of attacks that demonize and dehumanize whole groups of people. After years of hate speech from the highest levels of the GOP, our country has never been more divided. Ugly things have happened as a result of hateful talk directed at “the other.” This time it’s Democrats, but it could be LGBTQ folks, or people in racial, ethnic, or religious minorities, or just people who don’t quite fit in to the mainstream — in short, anyone who strays from Mr. Stuart’s idea of the right people.
I believe we are better than that here in Deschutes County. I’m disappointed that The Bulletin has given a forum to someone who doesn’t seem to feel that.
— Gayle Stamler, Bend
Keep Bend beautiful
Please leave something for our future generation to view. Keep Bend beautiful. No more buildings. No more roundabouts. No more gas stations. No more libraries.
One more hospital please. Yes! One more. Make cents?
Move north or south from Bend. Take a break. Breathe what fresh air is left. Save the trees.
— Mike and Anne Ziegelmeyer, Bend
