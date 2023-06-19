Donkey and elephant
123RF

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor.

Pick the party that you align with

Matthew Orr is correct in pointing out in his recent letter the changing demographics of the voter population in Central Oregon. However, he fails to acknowledge the following, which party Democrat or Republican most aligns with your political and societal views? Ever since, I left the Democratic Party in the early ‘90s, they have moved further and further to the left and dystopia. They have gone from equality to equity, from women’s rights to transgender rights — joint bathrooms and women’s’ sports. They have gone from personal property rights to redistribution of wealth. They have gone from public safety to lawlessness, from homeless addiction or mental health treatment to housing first, from parental involvement to FBI investigation of parents. They have gone from controlled immigration to completely open borders. And most spiritually damning from 24 weeks Roe versus Wade to partial birth abortions up to 40 weeks for any reason.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.