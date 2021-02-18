Bend Councilor Melanie Kebler’s recent guest column about parking exposes her lack of understanding of the greater good. She lumps together several diverse cohorts of non-drivers, non-vehicle owners to justify her idea that people falling within this segment of residents are somehow being treated unfairly; that they are unjustly paying taxes to support free parking. She says “unfair subsides for parking also create revenue we can do other great things with.”
Kebler says: “more than 2,500 people in Bend don’t own cars, and more than 5,000 people live in households that either have no car or multiple adults share a car, … the vast majority of which are economically disadvantaged, disabled or elderly.” Those are three distinct situations lumped together to make her concern appear valid.
As an elected official, I would hope Councilor Kebler would have a better understanding of taxation. Using her logic, one could make the argument that anyone without children in school should not have to subsidize schools. No kids; no taxes. No subsides (property tax money) for school districts, special education districts, community college districts, higher education.
Simply, Councilor Kebler exposed her naivete. I hope the other six councilors guide city policy with a better understanding of what constitutes the “greater good” for our residents.
—Don Ptacnik, Bend
The Bulletin’s Feb. 16 obituary of Native American activist Joyce Nelson, 86, correctly credited her advocacy to Portland’s indigenous community for over fifty years. Nelson was a Lakota, as was her husband, John “Buzz” Nelson, a Marine Corps veteran and great-grandson of renowned Chief Red Cloud, an Oglala Lakota.
While I never met the Nelsons, I was struck by their compassion and community service given to Portland’s indigenous people and read of the discrimination they encountered from the larger white community.
Aboriginal people have lived in the American hemisphere for many thousands of years. Europeans came much later, first the Vikings, followed by Columbus in 1492.
The Europeans were late exploring the New World. But when they encountered the natives, it was mostly with killing disdain. Consider the Spanish conquistador Hernando de Soto, whose romp through the southeast pillaged and killed thousands at will. The United States policy regarding the Indian problem was often articulated as “the only good Indian is a dead Indian.” Guns, smallpox and broken treaties were the rule. Darwinian theory of natural selection sought to “Kill the Indian, save the man.” Ojibwa native David Treuer, 2019, wrote in “The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee” that the Indian cultures deserved to be saved.
And that brings me back to the work of Joyce and “Buzz” Nelson in Portland.
Their influence should not be forgotten by the native community, but celebrated by all. Indigenous people do matter, and they deserve our respect.
—John Schwechten, Bend
Many of Oregon’s small towns are cash -strapped and struggling. Some blame this on a decline in revenue from logging due to environmental protections. But despite conservation efforts, timber harvests on state and federal land have remained about the same for the past 25 years. So why aren’t communities benefiting?
The answer is that timber companies have finagled outrageously preferential tax treatment for themselves, allowing them to wring money from our forests without putting much back into the communities where they operate. In the 1990s, logging industry representatives successfully lobbied Oregon politicians to eliminate the severance tax. This tax was a major funding source for schools and local governments. Washington, California and Idaho still have this tax, and the money it generates helps fund schools, sheriff’s offices and public libraries. The tax breaks we’ve doled out to timber companies have cost counties approximately $3 billion over the past 30 years.
Communities are suffering another blow as logging practices contaminate their drinking water, damage their water systems, and threaten their water sources , leading to tax and water rate increases for residents and small businesses. Some claim that bringing back the severance tax would lead to job losses. But the timber industry has been slashing jobs for decades, replacing workers with machines and closing mills to export logs overseas.
Why should Oregonians subsidize an industry that exploits our land and cripples our communities? It’s time for lawmakers to put small towns ahead of corporate interests and reinstate the severance tax.
— Reagan Fisher, Portland
