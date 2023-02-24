Recently, while fishing with my good friend, the subject of the new Costco store came up, and like good Bend residents, we started to speculate what is going to occupy the large old location. It did not take long to come up with the solution to the old standing need for the discussed and controversial library.
A couple of weeks later, while standing in line at the Costco pharmacy, I had the time to evaluate the building and it’s possibilities. Yes, it is overkill, but look at the unlimited possibilities. The building could accommodate two stories.
The center could be open to both floors, with a big sky clear roof making enough space for ebooks, technology center, and children’s library. Plenty of meeting spaces for activities relating to our community. And maybe even a cafe area for light snacks and for informal meetings, such as book clubs.
It has it all! Not to mention it has plenty of parking spaces, and it is close to all city services.
Now comes the economics of this choice — we have no information to put this in place, but we do have time as Costco will take a year to relocate. We are suggesting that the library board obtain the necessary details to arrive to a logical and practical solution.
— Manuel Garcia, Bend
Change laws for undocumented immigrants
Now a law passed the people in Columbia County making that county a Sanctuary Second Amendment county has been tossed by the courts. Our AG says it was because changes about guns can only be done at the state or federal level. So if we take that a step further border security and immigration is only at the federal level. If that is the case then every city, county or state law saying there are a sanctuary area for illegals is now illegal. I hope someone will take every city, county and state law in this regard to court and see if the courts will have the same outcome.
— David Roth, Bend
The risk of trains in Bend
On the face of it, Bend and East Palestine, Ohio, have very little in common. But one attribute they share is the presence of railroad tracks through town that transport freight trains, some of which carry hazardous chemicals. Which got me asking some questions, to wit:
How often are hazardous chemicals transported by rail through our town? Isn’t it the job of our elected representatives, who are supposed to care about the best interests of the citizens of Bend, to know the answer to the prior question, to know all about the potential risks of allowing the transport of hazardous chemicals through town, to know what possible options are available to mitigate such risks, and to know what the cost of mitigation would be?
Or could it be that the costs of mitigation (including an outright ban of freight traffic carrying hazardous chemicals) would be so high, and the odds of experiencing the catastrophe of a derailment is thought to be so low, that it wouldn’t even be worth worrying about?
I’m sure that’s what the poor souls living in East Palestine thought.
— Rick Neufeld, Bend
Ukraine or East Palestine?
President Biden traveled thousands of miles from Washington, D.C., to Ukraine, for a surprise visit. While there, he pledged $500 million for the war in that country.
Biden is incapable of traveling several hundred miles from Washington, D.C., to East Palestine, Ohio, to visit and observe the catastrophe of the train wreck in which millions of gallons of toxic chemicals are polluting the town and water supply and having effects on the citizens and killing animals and fish.
This action indicated to me that Biden’s priority is with the Ukrainians rather than the good folks of East Palestine. Interesting.
— John Sabo, Bend
The forest road to the Phil’s Trail parking lot off Skyliners Road is accessible year-round. A gate near the parking lot is locked from Dec. 1 to Mar. 31 each year to protect deer and elk winter range. Some want the gate locked to prevent people from camping on the forest land. Closure of the road year-round would require a new environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act.
