Recently, while fishing with my good friend, the subject of the new Costco store came up, and like good Bend residents, we started to speculate what is going to occupy the large old location. It did not take long to come up with the solution to the old standing need for the discussed and controversial library.

A couple of weeks later, while standing in line at the Costco pharmacy, I had the time to evaluate the building and it’s possibilities. Yes, it is overkill, but look at the unlimited possibilities. The building could accommodate two stories.

