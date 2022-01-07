I’m writing to encourage your readers to consider Patrick Starnes as the next governor of Oregon. In 2018 Starnes ran for governor on a platform emphasizing campaign finance reform, which is essential to getting anything meaningful done in Congress. His lobbying efforts resulted in the Oregon Legislature putting Measure 107 on the ballot, an amendment to the Constitution authorizing the establishment of campaign finance limits (it passed with 78% voter approval), and though Speaker Tina Kotek failed to get those limits codified, the constitutional authority to do so is now in place.
If Starnes is elected, he will ensure the job gets finished. He refuses to accept donations from political action committees and corporations and limits contributions to $1,000. A cabinetmaker by trade, Patrick has a decadeslong history of being elected to government agencies: As a school board member he worked to improve the quality of education for our kids; and as director of the Douglas County Soil and Conservation District he worked with diverse elements to craft policies that resulted in economic and environmental benefits.
He has a demonstrated ability to work across party lines and find solutions. His platform, emphasizing campaign finance reform, universal health care, homelessness, wildfire response and recovery, solutions to climate change and more, is available on his website, and there are several good interviews in the “In the News” section. Patrick is committed to Oregon and familiar with issues that affect both urban and rural Oregonians. Please visit his website to learn more.
—Daniel Page, La Pine
Establishment tries to block Kristof
As a lifelong independent voter and a resident of this state I love for the past 20 years, I am appalled by the decision by the Secretary of State and the Democratic Party establishment to declare Nicholas Kristof ineligible to run for governor. While the decision is predictable and depressingly consistent with Oregon political maneuvering, it is nonetheless disgusting.
At this time, when the Republican Party has completely lost its way, Kristof’s candidacy offers a breath of fresh air and the possibility of a revitalization of Oregon’s political landscape. I have looked forward to finding out more of what he has planned for the state and deciding if, in fact, I want to support him. Now it seems that a few bureaucratically minded politicians in Salem are acting — out of fear I strongly suspect — to make that impossible. Shame on them!
My point is simple: don’t hide behind arcane rules to protect the establishment. Instead, find the courage to make an honest decision and let Oregon voters decide!
— Gary R. Olsen, Redmond
Check Adair’s comment
I am responding to an article appearing in the Dec . 8 edition of The Bulletin. It described a discussion among the Deschutes County commissioners as to whether they should join Bend in signing a letter to apply for $1 million in state funds to open a joint office of homelessness. I was surprised to see Commissioner Patti Adair’s comment, “We truly have more people (homeless) coming here. I hear they are put on buses from Texas … from Seattle. We are definitely a popular spot.” I take this to mean some unknown persons/entities are putting the record number of homeless persons on buses and sending them to Bend. I am certain that an elected official would not make such a statement without having verified the truth of it. I am reminded of the Northern California town I lived in before I moved to Bend. Local rumor was that the increase in crime in the town was because some persons/entities were sending hardened criminal parolees to our town instead of sending them back to their home counties.
We need to ask Commissioner Adair to please identify the unnamed in Texas and Seattle who are placing homeless on buses to Bend so we can hold them accountable. Should we be watching for these homeless-filled buses? Where is the bus stop?
— Dolores Ellis, Bend
