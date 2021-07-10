My wife and I are fairly frequent patrons of Deschutes Public Library; that is, I believe we’re probably about average compared to most Bendites. So we’ve followed with interest the plans of the library board to push for a large facility located at the extreme north of town.
When our kids were small, we used to enjoy spending time in the library itself, poring over the children’s section, savoring the literary atmosphere and roving the shelves. As time has gone by, and more things have transitioned online, we find ourselves now seldom lingering in the library. We search the website, reserve our choices of books and movies for a quick pickup, download music and entertainment from Hoopla. This parallels other segments of society and probably mirrors the habits of many library users. We loved it when the downtown branch opened; it’s a beautiful facility and a wonderful resource. Now, however, we wouldn’t notice much if the library was still located in the old annex for all the time we spend inside. The physical space of the library just doesn’t seem as important anymore.
So we wonder if the big facility planned is really the best use of money and resources? Might these be better spent on funding access to other research and entertainment resources online, or more volumes of popular titles that patrons currently can wait weeks for? Aren’t spread-out, less-centralized facilities a more practical way to serve the needs of Deschutes County residents?
Since Lowes decided to build its Bend store right next to Home Depot, I’ve been aggravated at always having to go to the extreme north end of town (I know, First World problems) for home and garden supplies. We’re hoping the library board reconsiders making everyone trek to a large central structure, beautiful but impractical, instead of spreading it’s resources more wisely to smaller branch facilities.
— Todd and Pamela Tornay, Bend
As one of the title sponsors of the Redmond Chamber of Commerce’s Fourth of July parade, we were shocked and saddened to see a flag symbolic of the Confederacy displayed on a float from the People’s Rights of Oregon.
More than 150 years have passed since the American Civil War ended. While some may argue the flag represents “Southern heritage” or “states’ rights,” it is undeniable to many people, including us, that the Confederate flag is a potent symbol of white supremacy. That 13 states in this country rallied behind a flag like this to defend the institution of slavery — and that hate groups have since embraced it as their own — makes its meaning strikingly unambiguous.
While it is, indeed, a part of our nation’s story, the Confederate flag and its subtexts should be studied in history books and not flown in a parade in downtown Redmond where our own friends, family and neighbors could be made to feel unwanted and unsafe.
As a nonprofit health care organization, St. Charles strives to treat every person who walks through the door seeking care with dignity and respect. Still, we acknowledge we have much work ahead of us.
That work starts with not being complicit when we see a Confederate flag unfurled at an event paid for in part with our dollars. That flag does not represent who we are or who we want to be — an inclusive community that honors and celebrates every person who lives here.
— Jamie Orlikoff is chairman of the St. Charles Health System board of directors. This was also submitted by the St. Charles Health system executive team: Joe Sluka, Jenn Welander, Jeff Absalon, Iman Simmons, Darren Binder, Jeremiah Brickhouse, Joan Ching, Rebecca Berry, Rod Marchiando, Jim Guyn and Matt Swafford.
Regarding the Confederate flag brouhaha, the Civil War was not fought merely to free the slaves, it was fought to establish that Blacks, as much as whites, are “created equal and endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights.”
Explicit among those rights, as guaranteed by the First Amendment, is “freedom of speech.” This includes freedom to wave a Confederate flag, to deny the Holocaust, to wear a swastika and even to argue that slavery is justified. Anyone who is outraged by such expressions of free speech is, in turn, free to express that outrage publicly, as several have done in the case of the Confederate flag incident. What is not included under the First Amendment or anywhere else, however, is the right not to be offended by such expressions of free speech. To repeat: No one, regardless of race, color or creed, has a right not to be offended or to deprive others of free speech because they are offended. Such a right simply doesn’t exist.
— Gary Miranda, Redmond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.