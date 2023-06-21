Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer is doing what is right
This letter is to the Saturday graduates from COCC who hid behind pride flags when U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer gave the commencement address.
You have the right to protest your feelings about Lori-Chavez-DeRemer but to hide behind a pride flag as she gave her address to all graduates is a little childish. I am not sure you are ready to go into the world and behave in this manner. Lori Chavez-DeRemer co-sponsored House Resolutions 5 and 734.
Resolution 5 would require schools to consult parents regarding gender markers for their child. Resolution 734 protects women’s athletics. Both bills are important to the majority of Oregonians. Please protest in an adult way!
— Ann Reed, Redmond
Deschutes County Commissioners and their pay raise
Once upon a time in a citadel of white privilege, three people were empowered to make decisions about Common Good.
Two of the people agreed that meant: me, mine and more for themselves.
They voted to give themselves a pay raise above the state minimum wage of $13.50/hour because they, “worked so hard.”
They failed to disclose how many hours they actually worked and who would benefit from their efforts. Their primary focus was to support developers to build exclusive resorts to house and service rich folks.
They agreed that depletion of natural resources such as water, increased traffic and carbon pollution, minimum wage for workers were of minor, if any, significance. They voted to raise taxes on rural folks to pay for their plans. The question of whether wealthy resorts in rural areas would be taxed as rural properties was deemed irrelevant.
One person voted against the pay raise, refused to accept the money, and rejected the tax increase.
One person of the three stood alone on values of economic, social, and environmental justice for the Common Good.
The story of the rich and powerful vs decent human beings never ends. One person in this story had the moral strength to change the narrative inspiring others to take action for humanity and the planet.
— Sue Bastian, Bend
The value of neighborhood libraries
As a boy, growing up in New York, I regularly walked to our neighborhood library, about five blocks away. Super convenient. Growing up in Southern California, my boys road their bicycle to our neighborhood library, also about five blocks away. Seems to me that neighborhood libraries are a wonderful benefit for our kids. Don’t you think so?
— Bill Birnbaum, Bend
We need speed bumps
Recently I wrote a letter to Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler asking her to look into the issue of vehicles traveling at excess speed on Poplar and Lodgepole in southwest Bend. This was the second time I’ve contacted city leadership on this specific issue. These two streets have become a cut thorough from Highway 97. Posted limits are 25 miles per hour. Previous attempts to curb speed by placing digital signs to augment the posted fixed signage have not been successful. Drivers continue to drive at excessive speeds
In the past two years we’ve had two traffic collisions. I’ve suggested to the city the use of speed bumps. Protecting your car might be motivation to slow down. This kind of deterrence has been used successfully in other cities. I noted that they can be purchased for under $150 each online. Seems like a small investment to keep people safe. I’m sure that this problem is not isolated to southwest Bend. Hopefully the city will take an affirmative step to making travel in our neighborhoods safer.
— Adam Bercovici, Bend
Bad deal on the canal trail
I wanted to respond to your editorial on 6/20 about the canal trail, also called the canopy trail. With your endorsement of a compromise 20-foot easement literally hundreds of old growth trees would be cut. It’s called canopy trail for a reason! Good thing we didn’t compromise on Drake or Shevlin parks or we would have a 20-foot walkway through houses. Good thing Bend is designated tree city. What a joke! Hopefully you’ve walked this amazing area before endorsing to destroy it.
Don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you got ‘till its gone? That being said I’m glad you are here Bulletin to give people a chance to voice opinions, and keeping us informed.
— Steve Navarra, Bend
