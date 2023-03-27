Typewriter

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor.

Oregon is known by natives and transplants for the beauty of the state and abundance of recreational opportunities. The health of our shared ecosystems is a priority to maintain and manage.

While the impacts of drought have intensified in the last two years, agriculture in Central Oregon is suffering a crippling blow. Reservoirs are barren and shortages abound. Everyone loves a quick fix and thus the practice of cloud seeding holds hope to some.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.