Bend residents need to be aware of a ruling which will have citywide consequences. It concerns the proposed gas station and drive-thru food service (“auto-oriented businesses”) that Colvin Oil LLC proposes to build at the Murphy/Brosterhous intersection.
These two auto-oriented businesses are part of a proposed commercial development on a lot zoned convenience commercial. Its purpose is to encourage smaller businesses that serve the shopping convenience and needs of adjacent neighborhoods and to promote walkable neighborhoods. The non-auto proposed businesses are permitted outright; the gas station and drive-thru require conditional use permits. Over 2,000 residents have signed petitions opposing them.
These auto-oriented businesses would be 100% surrounded by residential neighborhoods, with Jewell Elementary School 300 yards to the north, Caldera High School (and a pending middle school) one-half mile to the south, and the 37-acre Alpenglow Park 400 yards to the east.
The hearings officer approved conditional use permits for the gas station and drive-thru; that decision has been appealed to the City Council. The council has the discretion to hear the case de novo (all of it from the beginning) or not. The appeals don’t ask the councilors to overrule the hearings officer, just to review the evidence for themselves.
The council will decide whether to accept these appeals on Feb. 1.
Please write the city councilors and ask them to accept review of these appeals, PLCUP20220284 and PLCUP20220285. They have time: the deadline is March 2. The email to reach all councilors is council@bendoregon.gov.
— Karon Johnson, Bend
Can we please stop this insanity?
The Sunday Bulletin contained an article about Bend businesses working for affordable housing so their potential employees can afford to move here. According to Jon Stark of the Economic Development for Central Oregon, the lack of workers is the chief obstacle of future economic growth.
But why do we want economic growth? Certainly not because Bend residents need jobs. We are already at full employment. If there is economic growth, then the current housing shortage will be even more acute.
EDCO’s mission is to bring more businesses to Bend. That means more workers competing for affordable homes. It means crowded schools, stifling traffic, clogged hiking trials and higher taxes. EDCO’s very mission is to degrade the quality of life of nearly everyone who lives in Bend.
Will EDCO be satisfied when Bend is a city of 200,000 people? 300,000? 500,000? The endless desire for economic growth is crazy.
Growth is a fact of life. We cannot stop it. But neither should we encourage it. Certainly we should not allocate city funds to an organization whose work is harmful to those of us who love Bend just the way it is.
— Charlie Ringo, Bend
Stop the gas station
On Feb. 1, southeast Bend neighborhoods are asking the council to hear our appeal and not turn it over to the state level for consideration.
I live in the Hidden Hills neighborhood, exactly one house away from the proposed gas station on Murphy and Brosterhous. I’m OK with neighborhood-friendly businesses, but a gas station is not one of those.
This project is in a residential area with multiple gas stations just a few minutes away.
We don’t want a gas station near R.E. Jewell School, the new Alpenglow Park and several middle school and high school bus stops. A gas station would create a dangerous situation for schoolchildren, bicyclists, runners and anyone using the sidewalks on Murphy and Brosterhous.
The developer for this proposed site is from out of the area and can’t possibly understand the unique nature, and pride, that Bend has in our neighborhoods. A big oil company, seemingly focused on its bottom line, does not make for a good or caring neighbor,
Please do what you promised in your campaign and keep our neighborhoods resident friendly. Stand up for southeast Bend and hear our appeal. Don’t pass the buck and turn this matter over to the state.
Thank you for your consideration and for proving you care for Bend.
— Susan J. Cantrell, Bend
Tell the Bend City Council what you think. You can email councilors at council@bendoregon.gov. If it decides to get involved, we think it should reach out to TC Energy to allow the company to present its perspective.
