Typewriter

Bend residents need to be aware of a ruling which will have citywide consequences. It concerns the proposed gas station and drive-thru food service (“auto-oriented businesses”) that Colvin Oil LLC proposes to build at the Murphy/Brosterhous intersection.

These two auto-oriented businesses are part of a proposed commercial development on a lot zoned convenience commercial. Its purpose is to encourage smaller businesses that serve the shopping convenience and needs of adjacent neighborhoods and to promote walkable neighborhoods. The non-auto proposed businesses are permitted outright; the gas station and drive-thru require conditional use permits. Over 2,000 residents have signed petitions opposing them.

