City is not protecting residents
Construction has started on the Steven’s Road tract, beginning with the area that used to have warnings to stay on the trail as “this area is hazardous and toxic.” The construction crew has conveniently removed those signs and is digging up that soil and garbage and creating multiple dirt and garbage piles, each over 2 stories tall and growing.
On Sunday, due to the high winds in Bend, that hazardous dirt and all sorts of garbage, including plastic shopping bags, were blowing all over the land and out onto Stevens Road and sometimes 27th Street. Why isn’t the city monitoring where that toxic dirt is being allowed to go and stopping litter and pollution on our roads? Requiring the piles to be covered would have easily prevented this. The voters did not want this land developed in the first place as we knew the issues, but the new city councilors have their own agendas that conflict with the voters, including deciding that people living above caves and tunnels as well as garbage and contaminated soil is their definition of affordable housing. Where’s the social justice and equity in that?
— Haley Smith, Bend
Sales tax on cars
Our fearless leaders (and I use the term leaders loosely as they certainly are anything but) in Salem have decided that we need a sales tax. It did not matter to them that every time the idea came up it’s been unanimously voted down.
Our so-called leaders (the elite) know what is best for us (the little people). Liberal leftist Democrats are no dummies in getting what they want regardless of what the (little people) want. They knew they could not call it a sales tax because that would be political suicide, so they pushed it through in the dark of night and called it a privilege tax. Who knew it was a privilege to be able to purchase a car in Oregon? That’s right any new car or truck purchase or a used vehicle with 7,500 or less miles will have to pay tax. They are starting out with one-half of 1%, which doesn’t sound like much, but just how long do you think it will be before it gets to 1% and then 2%. When they get us used to paying, they will also make it a privilege to purchase something else. It’s obvious they are trying to make us into another California because these liberal Democrats have never seen a tax they did not fall in love with.
—Charlie Thompson, Bend
It's a team effort
On March 11 The Bulletin published a special article marking the one year anniversary of COVID-19 reeking death and severe illness among Central Oregonians. The article’s reporters interviewed many and different residents to share their grief, struggles and resilience in confronting this historic pandemic.
I was saddened by each person’s story. Human suffering is difficult enough to experience; but death of a loved one—especially the elderly, the ones most impacted by the virus—in reading I was deeply moved.
My reflective summation of what I learned is that Central Oregon is populated by caring and compassionate citizens—regardless of political party, age, occupation and economic security. The newspaper captured what it means to be in a community that I appreciate, and am thankful to experience.
All the workers and volunteers in the Central Oregon medical facilities who cared for the infected and who worked tirelessly, while being exposed to the virus, my extra appreciation is extended.
Recently while walking in a Bend park, my new companion turned out to be a senior health care professional with a Central Oregon government agency. I thanked him for what his organization did to manage the COVID-19 onslaught and now the vaccination program. He demurred taking credit for our region surviving relatively better than other areas in the country. He said it was truly a “team effort,” and that the practicality and compliance with pandemic guidelines by Central Oregonians made the burden lighter.
— Tim Conlon, Bend
