Typewriter

Bend, Oregon is a beautiful community with excellent schools, parks, and athletic facilities. We must keep Bend beautiful.

As an Oregon orthopedic surgeon since 1976, along with three years of USAF trauma surgery in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War, I suggest Oregonians learn a high velocity assault rifle military bullet wound will never result in normal function. My orthopedic surgery partner during his year in Vietnam War saved twelve Marines by completing amputations of one, two or three extremities. AR bullets had destroyed vessels, nerves, and bone with nothing left to repair.

