Bend, Oregon is a beautiful community with excellent schools, parks, and athletic facilities. We must keep Bend beautiful.
As an Oregon orthopedic surgeon since 1976, along with three years of USAF trauma surgery in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War, I suggest Oregonians learn a high velocity assault rifle military bullet wound will never result in normal function. My orthopedic surgery partner during his year in Vietnam War saved twelve Marines by completing amputations of one, two or three extremities. AR bullets had destroyed vessels, nerves, and bone with nothing left to repair.
Imagine the tissue destruction of the Bend, Oregon, individual who tried to stop the shooter at Safeway.
The human brain matures from back to front, in females by age 22-23 and in males at age 24-26 Our anterior brain is where judgment, complex thoughts, understanding, implications, and empathy develops. Male risky behavior (jumping off bridges or assaulting a market) is consistent with incomplete brain development. When young men complete formation of frontal neurologic pathways, anger and risky behavior significantly decreases.
These neurologic facts must be considered before allowing men under the age of 24-26 to have full assault rifle weapon privileges. All background checks must review social media posts. Until age 24-26, most young men could benefit by an adult supervisor/sponsor.
Active NRA members could mentor young men until they manifest stable frontal brain judgment. I believe an AR must be locked up and only available with their mentor. We have renewable licenses to fish, hunt, and drive. Young men need a provisional AR license renewed yearly while they complete they frontal brain development. Lastly, if you see something threatening on the Internet, say something.
—Dr. Harold S. Boyd, Salem
President Trump is costing us
“What a vicious web we weave when at first we do deceive,” something I learned as a child. The vicious Trump web is costing us our time, energy, and millions of dollars, perpetuated by a man who some still consider worthy as President. To quote Michelle Goldberg, columnist for The New York Times, “Trump has blocked out the sun. Only when he’s gone will we see how much we’ve been missing.”
—Janet Whitney, Bend
Trump should not have those documents
I support the opportunity of the gentleman from Bend who explained in a recent letter how U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney lost the primary election. However, opinions are not facts (although it is a fact that she did not prevail). Consequently, the encomiums he offered involving the former President do not serve as facts. Perhaps he could begin by informing all of us why the former President had possession of all those classified documents at his residence in Florida. The federal law that has existed since the Nixon resignation establish that all the documents he had belonged to the governed citizens of the United States, not the former President. He had a duty under that law to make sure that each of those documents were returned to the National Archives at the end of his tenure in office; not, some months and now years later.
—William Michael Hanbey, Bend
Support the River Democracy Act
The Bulletin’s editorial regarding the River Democracy Act hit close to home for me. As someone who was fortunate enough to live along a Congressionally-protected Wild & Scenic River for many years, I can confirm that the designation did nothing to affect our private property rights. The protections are focused on public lands like the Deschutes National Forest. In fact, I valued and appreciated the designation as a way to enhance my own stewardship of the property.
While Wild & Scenic River status does not affect private property owners (as I was), it does mean that certain treasured rivers on public lands receive protection from destructive activities such as clear cutting, mining and dam building.
If you appreciate healthy streams with fish in them, and big trees lined along the banks as I do, then the River Democracy Act is for you. I also think that, with droughts being the new norm, there is another good reason to protect rivers. Protecting clean water is more important now than ever before.
We need to be doing a better job of protecting our waterways. They provide us all with so much, from clean water to places to recreate to habitat for wildlife. I hope Senator U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden will pull out all the stops and pass the River Democracy Act ASAP. Future generations of people and wildlife are depending on it.
— Louise Hawker, Bend
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Arnold Irrigation District is planning on installing an underground pipe to prevent water loss from permeable canals it now operates. Some adjacent landowners would rather see the ditch lined to keep the amenity of a flowing canal in their backyard. What do you think? Email us at letters@bendbulletin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.