Typewriter

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor.

It is my opinion that the political cartoon in the Nov. 15 Bulletin was caustic, ugly and so untrue. Our country is not in shambles, as the torn flag seems to indicate. As it is predicted, a sitting president and his/her party usually loses House seats in the midterm elections. In contrast to this cartoon’s depiction, President Biden and the Democrats have accomplished many things during their two year term — a strong economy, The American Rescue Plan, offering COVID and economic relief, The Inflation Reduction Act, addressing health care costs, climate change and raising corporate taxes. President Biden has been resolved in helping the Ukrainians, investing in infrastructure, research development and expanding veteran benefits.

Our democracy is intact since the last election. It has survived the January 6th insurrection because more people voted; the election deniers were defeated.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.