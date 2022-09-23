I learned recently that the Oregon State Hospital has been ordered by a federal judge to release approximately 100 patients because the facilities have far too many patients. This is at a time when many county jails are holding mentally ill defendants, hoping for beds at the Oregon State Hospital.
During his presidency, Jimmy Carter ordered a significant increase in federal funding toward our failing mental health institutions and hospitals because the facilities were so terribly under-funded and were in such disrepair, they were deemed to be inappropriate for human living.
When President Reagan arrived at the scene, he instead suspended federal aid to our mental health hospitals, thereby dumping mental health treatment on local governments.
Fifty years later we find our communities overwhelmed, without treatment options for our neighbors in need of mental health intervention and care.
Let’s consider the rebirth and expansion of mental health hospitals!
Let’s go back to the system where the federal government funded mental health hospitals throughout the U.S.
When Sen. Ron Wyden calls for a new response with “thought and action,” I am certain bringing back the mental health institutions we had before — assured with proper federal backing — will better serve our society.
— Patricia Stell, Bend
The vulgar chant yelled at the Oregon-BYU football game is gross and crossed the line. As they have video of which section and of the students involved the punishment should be easy. The punishment should be a common sense one of full removal from the University of everyone in that area. If any did not chant they should have stepped up and helped stop the chant. They are just as guilty.
It is interesting how in the woke world the Left raises hell if they think someone is being wronged. But if they do it, they then think it is OK. Religion is one area they feel it is their overriding right to discriminate.
— David Roth, Bend
As the Bend City Council considers possible gun restrictions following the Safeway shooting and other local incidents, let us introduce some facts into a debate that is too often characterized by emotion rather than solid information.
Based on big-city crime data between 1979 and 2019, an increase in numbers of concealed weapons is statistically associated with an increase in crime.
As the number of concealed weapons grew: Violent crime increased by 13%, and the use of firearms in violent crimes increased by 29%. Robberies increased by 15%, and the use of firearms in robberies increased by 32%.
Adoption of so-called right-to-carry laws is associated with an increase in theft of guns.
Extending right-to-carry permissions does not increase the ability of armed citizens to stop criminals in the act.
Between 1992 and 2001, 41% of Americans resided in states with right-to-carry laws. Between 2007 and 2011 the share of Americans living in such states grew to 67%. Comparing those two periods shows there was no change in the 0.9% of crime victims who used guns to defend themselves.
Restricting right-to-carry does not guarantee that crime rates will not go up. Cause and effect has not been — and is very difficult to be — demonstrated.
However, there is a 95% confidence level in the correlation between right-to-carry and the increases in crime and especially violent crime noted above. These are not liberal histrionics; they are facts.
— Paul C. White, Bend
