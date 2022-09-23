Typewriter

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor.

I learned recently that the Oregon State Hospital has been ordered by a federal judge to release approximately 100 patients because the facilities have far too many patients. This is at a time when many county jails are holding mentally ill defendants, hoping for beds at the Oregon State Hospital.

During his presidency, Jimmy Carter ordered a significant increase in federal funding toward our failing mental health institutions and hospitals because the facilities were so terribly under-funded and were in such disrepair, they were deemed to be inappropriate for human living.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.